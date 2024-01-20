JSK vs PRC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – January 20, 2024

On Saturday, January 20, Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will lock horns with Pretoria Capitals (PRC) in the 13th match of the SA20 2024. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will be the host venue for the contest.

Joburg Super Kings faced their third consecutive loss against Paarl Royals by seven wickets in the most recent game. Leus du Plooy was the standout batter with a 71-run knock while Moeen Ali (18) and Faf du Plessis (10) made decent contributions to post a modest 134-run total. However, the Royals chased down the target in 14.1 overs for the loss of just three wickets.

Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals bagged their maiden 17-run victory over MI Cape Town on Thursday. Will Jacks smashed a blistering 101-run knock off 43 deliveries along with Colin Ingram (43) to set a massive target of 205 runs. In reply, Jacks performed with the ball, taking a couple of wickets with skipper Wayne Parnell and Hardus Viljoen.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your JSK vs PRC Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Leus du Plooy (JSK) - 8.0 credits

Leus du Plooy (right) with his family (Credits: JSKSA20)

Leus du Plooy has been a strong and seasoned top-order batter of the Joburg Super Kings. He has provided quick starts to his side since the first game, scoring 120 runs in three games at an average of 40.

Leus smashed a fine 43-ball 71-run knock in the last game against Paarl Royals, featuring seven fours and three sixes.

#2 Moeen Ali (JSK) - 8.5 credits

Moeen Ali giving autographs (Credits: X/ JSKSA20)

Moeen Ali is another Super Kings all-rounder who can fetch valuable points with both bat and ball. He bats in the middle order and also bowls effective off-spin.

Moeen has scored 65 runs in three matches at a decent strike rate and also picked up a couple of wickets.

#1 Will Jacks (PRC) - 8.0 credits

Will Jacks is the best option for the captain of your JSK vs PRC Dream11 fantasy team.

He has been in excellent form in the SA20, scoring 164 runs in three matches at a notable average of 54.66. He smashed his second T20 hundred (101*) in the previous game against Durban Super Giants and also bagged two wickets with the ball.

