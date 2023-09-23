JT vs GAW Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Qualifier 2?

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs are set to lock horns in the Qualifier 2 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Friday, September 22 (Saturday, September 23) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, had a dream run as they finished on top of the table in the league stage with wins in eight out of 10 matches. However, they lost to Kieron Pollard’s Trinbago Knight Riders by seven wickets in the Qualifier 1.

After being put in to bat first, the Warriors racked up a decent score of 166 for the loss of seven wickets. Saim Ayub carried his impressive form as he scored 49 runs off 39 balls with four fours and a six. Azam Khan got the innings going in the middle order with a knock of 36.

Gudakesh Motie played a cameo of 19 off eight balls. The Knights, however, chased down the target with 11 balls to spare. Dwaine Pretorius picked up two wickets, but his efforts went in vain.

The Tallawahs, led by Brandon King, on the other hand, somehow made their way through to the playoffs after beating Saint Lucia Kings in their last league game.

In the Eliminator, they again beat the Kings, this time by five wickets. After being asked to chase down 126, the Tallawahs crossed the finish line with 16 balls to spare.

CPL 2023, JT vs GAW Prediction: Can the Warriors beat the Tallawahs?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will go into the upcoming match as firm favourites. They have mostly been flawless in the tournament. In the league stage, they defeated the Tallawahs both times. A similar result is expected in the Qualifier 2 as well, although one cannot undermine King’s men by any means.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this CPL 2023 match.

