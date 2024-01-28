Jubilation and raw emotions as West Indies register a triumph for the ages at The Gabba

An unfancied West Indies stunned Australia by eight runs in the second and final Test of the two-match series at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, January 28. In a pulsating contest, Australia were all out for 207, chasing a target of 216, as the Windies leveled the series 1-1.

Steve Smith proved his worth as a Test opener, compiling a magnificent 91* off 146 balls. His valiant effort went in vain, though, as it was Shamar Joseph (7/68) who was the hero of the day. Having been forced to retire hurt on Day 3 after being struck by a toe-crushing yorker from Mitchell Starc, Shamar made Day 4 a painful experience for Australia.

The 24-year-old dismissed Cameron Green (42) and Travis Head (0) off consecutive deliveries and added the scalps of Mitchell Marsh (10) and Alex Carey (2) before dismissing the Australian tail. Courtesy of the young pacer’s heroics, West Indies registered their first Test win on Australian soil since Perth in February 1997.

No wonder emotions ran high in the Windies camp. Shamar went on an ecstatic victory run after knocking over Josh Hazlewood (0) and was followed by the entire West Indies team in scenes that will be remembered for ages.

Among former cricketers, who have been waiting for this moment for years, the emotion was much more restrained, but visibly one that was difficult to control. Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper was in tears after a young Caribbean side pulled off the unexpected against Australia - the Test and ODI world champions.

Incidentally, and rather deservingly, West Indies legend Brian Lara was in the commentary box when the winning moment came. Even as Ian Smith jumped around in excitement, enjoying being part of another thrilling cricket match, Lara, like his former teammate Hooper, also got emotional and teary-eyed.

In a poignant moment, he received a warm hug from Aussie great Adam Gilchrist, who was never part of an Australian side that lost a home Test to West Indies!

Former England cricketer-turned-commentator Isha Guha also shared a video of the victorious West Indies team in a huddle, egging on Man-of-the-Moment Shamar.

“Are these muscles big enough for him” - West Indies captain reacts to Rodney Hogg criticism

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite also took the opportunity to hit back at critics after his side registered a famous win against the odds. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he commented:

"I must say, we had two words that inspired us in this Test match. Mr Rodney Hogg said we were pathetic and hopeless, so that was our inspiration. We wanted to show the world, we are not pathetic. And I must ask him, ‘are these muscles big enough for him?'"

How West Indies pulled off The Gabba coup

After Australia hammered a hapless West Indies by 10 wickets in the first Test at Adelaide Oval, not many gave the visitors a chance of leveling the series at The Gabba. It seemed business as usual for Australia as West Indies crumbled to 64/5 after winning the toss on Day 1.

The Windies, though, put up an amazing fight after that to never let Australia breathe easy for the rest of the Test. It began with Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (79) adding 149 runs for the sixth wicket. A resolute half-century from debutant Kevin Sinclair (50) ensured West Indies posted a competitive 311 on the board.

West Indies pacers Alzarri Joseph (4/84) and Kemar Roach (3/47) then made sure that Australia did not post a huge total on the board even as Usman Khawaja (75), Alex Carey (65) and skipper Pat Cummins (64*) played fine knocks. Australia made an interesting declaration at 289/9, even as they were trailing West Indies on the first innings.

Three-fers from Nathan Lyon and Hazlewood restricted West Indies to 193 in their second innings. Chasing a target of 216, Australia seemed in control at 113/2 in the 31st when Shamar knocked over Green. Head followed next ball, registering a king pair. And despite a heroic effort from Smith, it was Shamar who had the last laugh.

What Shamar Joseph said after leading West Indies to historic win

Speaking after being named the Player of the Match, Shamar revealed that there was a possibility of him not playing at all after being struck on the toe while batting. However, the team doctor managed to get him ready.

"I wasn’t even going to come to the ground today. But thanks to the doctor, he did something to my toe… I must give a shout out to him for believing in my ability… Tears of joy, I had the belief I could bring the West Indies home. It's all about believing. It's taken a lot of sacrifices to get here,” the emotional bowler said.

West Indies’ triumph, their celebrations and emotions only reiterate why world cricket needs a strong Caribbean side. As they took down the mighty Aussies, just for those few moments, the debate over the future of Test cricket seemed redundant. It’s just something about West Indies. They don’t just win matches, but hearts as well.

