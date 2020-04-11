Justin Langer reveals Test series loss against India as defining moment in coaching career

Langer has revealed that the series loss at home was a major wake up call for him as the coach.

Recently, Michael Clarke made allegations that Australian cricketers 'softened up' during that series.

Justin Langer

Australia cricket team coach, Justin Langer has opened up on how the 2-1 series loss against India in January 2019 was a major "wake-up call" during his early days as the coach.

The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli arrived in Australia for a four-match Test series back in December 2018. The visitors claimed wins in the first and third Test, while Australia could pick up a win only in the second Test match, handing India a historic 2-1 series win.

The test series loss came right after Australian cricket was rocked by the Sandpaper Gate scandal, and to add salt to the wound, this was Australia's first series loss against India at home.

“That was a massive wake-up call and a really tough time in my life,” Langer was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press on a podcast.

Langer was appointed as the head coach of the Australian team in May 2018, and in his first series as the coach, Australia lost 0-1 to Pakistan at the United Arab Emirates. And, despite Australia hosting India in December, the home team could not make the most of favourable conditions.

“I’ve got no doubt in 10 years’ time, I will look back on that period and it will be the making of my coaching career,” added Langer.

Less than a week ago, former Australia captain, Michael Clarke spoke about how Australian cricketers 'softened up' during that series to protect their IPL 2019 contracts.

Pat Cummins and current Australia captain, Tim Paine responded to Clarke's allegations recently, stating that the IPL contracts were not in focus, and it was more about fulfilling each player's individual responsibilities.