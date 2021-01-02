Kagiso Rabada not guaranteed to play in second Test as South Africa look to manage his workload

Kagiso Rabada could be rested for South Africa's second Test against Sri Lanka despite joining the bio-secure bubble after his return from injury.

The fast-bowler had earlier missed the first Test due to a groin injury, and hasn't played in the longest format of the game since January last year. He joined the South Africa camp mid-way through the first Test, and was named in the squad for the second.

But Mark Boucher has now hinted the Proteas could resist the urge to unleash him in the second Test against Sri Lanka as they look to manage his workload.

"Because his name is Kagiso Rabada, we would want to play him but we've got to manage his loads. He is coming back from injury so we will just monitor his progress. It's easier for batters to work on their fitness. You can do shuttles. But, it's difficult to bowl 20 overs in your back garden. You have to try to simulate a game situation," said Boucher.

Rabada starred in the 2020 IPL for the Delhi Capitals, but suffered a groin injury during South Africa's T20I series against England.

Big assignments coming up for South Africa after Sri Lanka series

Wiaan Mulder impressed in the first Test for South Africa

After their series against Sri Lanka, South Africa are set to take on Pakistan. They are also due to face Australia in the coming months, however, the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Rainbow Nation has put that series into doubt.

Having already won the first Test of the two-match series, South Africa may well be tempted to rest Kagiso Rabada. The Proteas could go with the pace attack that proved to be so effective in the opener against Sri Lanka.

Newcomers Lutho Sipamla and Wiaan Mulder both showed a good account of themselves in the first Test and made a strong case for another chance in the team.

The second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka gets underway on January 3 and will be played at the Wanderers Stadium.