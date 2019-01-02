×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kagiso Rabada responds to comparisons between India and South Africa's pace attacks

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.48K   //    02 Jan 2019, 11:19 IST

Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah were the top two wicket-takers among pacers in Tests in 2018
Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah were the top two wicket-takers among pacers in Tests in 2018

What's the story?

Pacer Kagiso Rabada has insisted that South Africa's pace bowling attack remains the best in the business. While praising India's fast bowlers for their performances in 2018, the 23-year old speedster has backed his fellow teammates to knock over any batting lineup in the world.

During a press conference at Cape Town, a reporter asked him, "There's a photo on social media with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma as the best (bowling) attack in the world. How do you feel about that and especially the guys who you have played alongside with?"

Rabada responded by asserting, "People will have their opinion. Obviously, when we play, we will believe that we are the best (bowling) attack. They are, if not the best, a good attack. Everyone experienced it when they came to South Africa. But when we play against them, we will believe that we are the best (attack) - we have to.

When asked if himself and Dale Steyn form a potent attack, Rabada affirmed, "Exactly - we will believe that we can knock over any batting lineup (in the world)."

The background

In 2018, India's pace attack - comprising mainly Bumrah, Shami, Ishant and sporadically the likes of Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya - collectively picked 179 Test wickets at an average of 23.7 and strike-rate of 47.5. By far, these numbers are the best in India's Test history.

The heart of the matter

In 2018, Rabada topped the wicket-charts with 52 scalps from ten Tests at an average of 20.07 and strike-rate of 38.2. Generating consistently hostile pace on helpful tracks at home, he picked two five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul.

Among all fast bowlers, Bumrah was second in the wicket-charts for 2018. In his debut year at Test level, the 25-year old pacer picked 48 wickets from nine matches at an average of 21.02 and strike-rate of 47.4. Each of his three five-wicket hauls - in Johannesburg, Trent Bridge and Melbourne - resulted in memorable victories for India.

With Dale Steyn returning to the mix, South Africa played a fearsome pace attack during the Centurion Test against India. Aside from the veteran pacer, they also had Rabada, Vernon Philander and impressive debutant Lungi Ngidi.

For only the second and third instances in their Test history, India fielded an all-pace attack at Johannesburg and Perth respectively. Apart from Bumrah, Shami and Ishant, Bhuvneshwar and Pandya played in the former and Umesh Yadav participated in the latter match.

Advertisement

What's next?

Currently 2-1 up, India are on the cusp of achieving a historic Test series victory on Australian soil. In the Sydney Test which begins on Thursday, they need to either win or draw to complete their maiden series triumph down under. With the SCG track expected to take turn, the team management has left out Ishant from the 13-member squad for the match.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be aiming to seal the series against Pakistan when the Cape Town Test starts on Thursday. Having already taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, the Proteas will continue to bank on their formidable pace attack for the crucial Test.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Kagiso Rabada
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
Top 5 wicket-takers in Tests in 2018
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2018: Test Bowler of the Year
RELATED STORY
Three best Test bowlers in 2018
RELATED STORY
Does India have the best bowling attack in the world...
RELATED STORY
Neck & neck: comparing the 5 prong pace attack of India &...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Bowlers in 2018 across all Formats
RELATED STORY
10 things to know about Kagiso Rabada
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli toughest to bowl to, says Kagiso Rabada
RELATED STORY
Top 5 performers in 2018
RELATED STORY
The finest Indian pace trio? Not Quite
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Today, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us