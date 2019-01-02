Kagiso Rabada responds to comparisons between India and South Africa's pace attacks

Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah were the top two wicket-takers among pacers in Tests in 2018

What's the story?

Pacer Kagiso Rabada has insisted that South Africa's pace bowling attack remains the best in the business. While praising India's fast bowlers for their performances in 2018, the 23-year old speedster has backed his fellow teammates to knock over any batting lineup in the world.

During a press conference at Cape Town, a reporter asked him, "There's a photo on social media with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma as the best (bowling) attack in the world. How do you feel about that and especially the guys who you have played alongside with?"

Rabada responded by asserting, "People will have their opinion. Obviously, when we play, we will believe that we are the best (bowling) attack. They are, if not the best, a good attack. Everyone experienced it when they came to South Africa. But when we play against them, we will believe that we are the best (attack) - we have to.

When asked if himself and Dale Steyn form a potent attack, Rabada affirmed, "Exactly - we will believe that we can knock over any batting lineup (in the world)."

The background

In 2018, India's pace attack - comprising mainly Bumrah, Shami, Ishant and sporadically the likes of Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya - collectively picked 179 Test wickets at an average of 23.7 and strike-rate of 47.5. By far, these numbers are the best in India's Test history.

The heart of the matter

In 2018, Rabada topped the wicket-charts with 52 scalps from ten Tests at an average of 20.07 and strike-rate of 38.2. Generating consistently hostile pace on helpful tracks at home, he picked two five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul.

Among all fast bowlers, Bumrah was second in the wicket-charts for 2018. In his debut year at Test level, the 25-year old pacer picked 48 wickets from nine matches at an average of 21.02 and strike-rate of 47.4. Each of his three five-wicket hauls - in Johannesburg, Trent Bridge and Melbourne - resulted in memorable victories for India.

With Dale Steyn returning to the mix, South Africa played a fearsome pace attack during the Centurion Test against India. Aside from the veteran pacer, they also had Rabada, Vernon Philander and impressive debutant Lungi Ngidi.

For only the second and third instances in their Test history, India fielded an all-pace attack at Johannesburg and Perth respectively. Apart from Bumrah, Shami and Ishant, Bhuvneshwar and Pandya played in the former and Umesh Yadav participated in the latter match.

What's next?

Currently 2-1 up, India are on the cusp of achieving a historic Test series victory on Australian soil. In the Sydney Test which begins on Thursday, they need to either win or draw to complete their maiden series triumph down under. With the SCG track expected to take turn, the team management has left out Ishant from the 13-member squad for the match.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be aiming to seal the series against Pakistan when the Cape Town Test starts on Thursday. Having already taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, the Proteas will continue to bank on their formidable pace attack for the crucial Test.

