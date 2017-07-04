Pakistani cricketer Kainat Imtiaz shares heartwarming story about 'inspirational' Jhulan Goswami

Inspired by Jhulan Goswami to take up the game as a 10-year-old in 2005, Imtiaz met and played against her idol in the World Cup this year.

The bittersweet rivalry between India and Pakistan never ceases to amaze with its concoction of love, rivalry and respect.



While the two nations continue to be at loggerheads on the political front, the two teams have shown immense respect for each other on the field. Less than a month after the Indian men’s team lost to their neighbours in the finals of the Champions Trophy 2017, the women’s team extracted revenge by maintaining a clean 10-0 record over Pakistan in ODIs.



One of the members of the Pakistani team, Kainat Imtiaz, however, realised her dream of meeting her idol, Jhulan Goswami, an inspiration to a whole generation of budding fast bowlers.



The 25-year-old all-rounder from Karachi, through her Instagram and Twitter handles shared a heartwarming story about how Goswami inspired her to take up fast bowling as a career.



Twelve years ago, around the time when a 23-year-old Jhulan Goswami was grabbing eyeballs with her pace, the 2005-06 Asia Cup was held in Pakistan, one that was eventually won by India.



While the current captains Sana Mir and Mithali Raj were part of their respective teams even then, Imtiaz was a 10-year-old, representing the Karachi Blues in a hard ball tournament, organised by the country’s cricket board.



Goswami didn’t exactly have a fruitful campaign, picking up only one wicket in five games in that tournament, but she found an admirer in the young Imtiaz, who was one of the ball pickers for the tournament.





Let me share a story with you all. In 2005 i saw the Indian team for the 1st time as the Asia cup was held in Pakistan. I was the ball picker during the tornament... I saw @jhulangoswami. The fastest bowler of that time. I was so impressed that i chose cricket as a career. Specificly fast bowling. Its a proud moment for me as after 12 years today in 2017 i am playing this ODI World Cup with one of my inspirations and getting more inspired....... A post shared by kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz23) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

“Let me share a story with you all. In 2005 I saw the Indian team for the 1st time as the Asia Cup was held in Pakistan. I was the ball picker during the tournament… I saw @jhulangoswami. The fastest bowler of that time. I was so impressed that I chose cricket as a career. Specifically fast bowling. It’s a proud moment for me as after 12 years today in 2017 I am playing this ODI World Cup with one of my inspirations and getting more inspired……..”



She posted the message with a picture of her and Jhulan Goswami after their match. The wide grin on her face shows how much the meeting meant to her. There is a lot to look forward to in the Pakistani youngster’s career, who has picked up two wickets from the two games she has played in this World Cup.



Maybe, there is a young 10-year-old somewhere, getting inspired by Imtiaz to take up the game and carry the torch forward.

Also read: This is an Indian Cricket Team that needs an introduction!