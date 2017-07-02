ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India vs Pakistan, 5 things India did right to beat their arch-rivals

India won the match by 95 runs and here are 5 things they did right.

Indian bowlers were exceptional on the day

An India versus Pakistan contest is always a delight for the cricketing fans and generates hype like no other encounter. After a couple of Champions Trophy games in the men’s department, their female counterparts locked horns in the ICC Women’s World Cup at Derby.

After India won the toss and elected to bat first, the Pakistan bowlers strangled them and they somehow crawled to a score of 169 runs in 50 overs. With the target not being a daunting one, Pakistan were expected to win the game easily.

However, some resilient bowling performances from the spinners didn’t let Pakistan off the hook as they crumbled to a score to 74 runs. India handsomely bagged the contest by 95 runs and registered their third consecutive victory in the World Cup.

As we move ahead, we take a look at the five things that India did right to beat Pakistan.

#5 Contribution from the lower order

With wickets falling at regular intervals and the score at 111/6 after 37 overs, the Indians were tottering and looking down the barrel. The lower order had to step in and guide India to a respectable score at the end of their 50 overs.

Jhulan Goswami had time and again displayed her prowess with the willow in hand. With enormous amount of experience on her shoulders, she had the responsibility of taking India to safer shores.

She played a gutsy knock of 14 runs from 36 balls and provided crucial support to Sushma Verma, the Indian wicket-keeper batsman. Together, they added 34 runs in 10 overs, which injected some sort of momentum into the Indian innings.