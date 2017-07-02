Women's World Cup 2017: How Pakistan forced Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj into losing their wickets

Both the batswomen were trapped leg before, trying to play on the backfoot.

Mandhana managed just two runs in the match

Smriti Mandhana’s name has been on everyone's lips since her scintillating back-to-back knocks in the Women’s World Cup. Coming into the crunch match against Pakistan, a lot was expected from the left-handed opener. After all, she had scored a combined 196 runs against England and West Indies respectively and was the driving force behind the Women in Blue’s charged up start to the tournament.

However, all she could manage was two runs in nine deliveries. And Pakistani bowlers deserve complete credit for that.

The 20-year-old had played an array of shots in the last two matches, predominantly on the backfoot. Be it the punch through cover and point, or the swing over mid-wicket, a la Sourav Ganguly, for six. To counter that, The Pakistani bowlers made sure that she is not allowed time and space on the backfoot.

Diana Baig has played football for Pakistan as well

Asmavia Iqbal and Diana Baig, using the overcast conditions to good use, bowled full and swung the ball, a first in the long 2017 English season. The latter, who has also played football for Pakistan and was playing her first World Cup match, pushed Mandhana further back the crease and trapped her leg before.

Six of the nine deliveries bowled to the southpaw were full with the ball going into the left-hander. If we look at the match from the perspective of the upcoming Indian opponents, a chink in the armour has been unearthed, which they can use to stop the Indian opener early on.

Mandhana, however, who is still in the early stages of her career will look to work upon her shortcomings on fuller deliveries.

Mithali Raj trapped on the backfoot as well

Mithali Raj was not able to repeat her previous matches’ performances

After India lost Mandhana in the fourth over, Poonam Raut and Deepti Sharma added 67 runs for the second wicket. After the former departed, skipper Mithali Raj came to the crease with a platform to launch her innings from.

She started with a four from a late cut behind square. She drove some of the deliveries sweetly, however, most of them went straight into the hands of the fielder at cover. Like Mandhana, Raj was trying to rock onto the backfoot as well and Nashra Sandhi capitalised.

Bowling at around 60kph, the Pakistani bowler bowled a loopy length delivery which the Indian skipper decided to play off the backfoot. The ball struck Mithali on the pads but the umpire dismissed Pakistani appeals.

However, wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz convinced the skipper Sana Mir to take the review. Surprisingly, the hawk-eye showed the ball actually dipped to hit the leg stump neatly. Three reds on the DRS meant Mithali had to return to the pavilion.