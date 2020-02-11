×
Kane Williamson defends Jasprit Bumrah; believes Indian bowling attack will show their class in Test series

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 11 Feb 2020, 22:05 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

One of the biggest talking points after India's drubbing in the ODI series against New Zealand was the inefficiency of the Indian bowling attack. The Kiwi batsmen found different ways to blunt India's bowlers, but as per captain Kane Williamson, the class of the Indian bowling attack will be seen in the Test series.

He singled out Jasprit Bumrah as a big threat and believed that the pacer will surely be a threat come the Test series.

“We know that Bumrah is a world-class bowler in all of the formats. So he’s a threat when he has a ball in his hand but I think there’s too much to look into it. He’s obviously back into his cricket after a period of time off as well. But from what I saw, he’s bowling very nicely," Williamson said after New Zealand clinched the series.

New Zealand have been grappling with a lot of injuries in the ODI series and Williamson sounded hopeful that all the guys would be fit for the longest format.

“It’s part and parcel of the game that you get guys who get injuries. We’ve obviously had a lot of that in recent times to deal with but there have not been any excuses. “Guys have come in to try and play the roles that they’re given to the best of their ability and learnt a heap along the way,” he added.

India have been a prolific side in Test cricket and Williamson sounded excited about facing the best side in the world and hence, wanted all his guys to be fit in order to make for compelling viewing in the Test series.

Williamson himself sat out the first two games in the ODI series because of injury. He was pleased with the performances of Hamish Bennett and Kyle Jamieson, who stepped up in the absence of the seniors.

Published 11 Feb 2020, 22:05 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Jasprit Bumrah BCCI
Contact Us