×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Kane Williamson gives a masterclass on a seaming Wellington deck 

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 15:35 IST


Kane Williamson is not given the due credit that he deserves
Kane Williamson is not given the due credit that he deserves



He is a man who keeps things extremely simple. He is highly unassuming, going about his job quitely. And yet again, on the 22nd of February 2020, Kane Williamson tilted the balance in favour of his side with a classy 89 on a pitch that was not conducive for batting. His 32nd half century might well prove to be the game changer in the first Test.

The Kiwi skipper walked in to bat with his side having lost the first wicket with only 26 runs on the board. In a masterclass that lasted 153 balls, Williamson flattened the Indian bowling attack combining caution and aggression with a knock that was a case study on how to bat on a seaming wicket. Williamson transferred his weight on either foot with ease, punched the ball through the off side, drove with élan, and flicked with perfection.

He stitched together a match turning partnership of 93 runs for the third wicket with Ross Taylor who was featuring in his hundredth Test match. Williamson did not offer a chance to the Indian bowlers. The Kiwi skipper even danced down the wicket with elegance to hoist Ravichandran Ashwin over mid-wicket for a boundary.

Williamson is not glorified for his batsmanship, but the Kiwi is due the recognition he deserves. But he hardly complains. Ever so steadily, Williamson is inching towards 7000 Test runs, averages a healthy 51.74 and has scored 21 hundreds in 79 Test matches for his side.

He is also the third highest run scorer for his side in red ball cricket, and inched past Brendon McCullum in the list of all-time run scorers for New Zealand during his knock today. He is not even 30, but is already one of the greatest to have turned out for the Kiwis. Williamson will continue to lead his side with distinction and will continue to make us marvel at him with his simplistic cricket. The Kiwi batting line-up is indeed in good hands, with Williamson leading the way.

Williamson is an unassuming hero of the game, and a rare kind of cricketer in modern day cricket.

Also read | New Zealand vs India 2020: Kane Williamson urges the Blackcaps to focus on smaller steps rather than loftier goals 


 

Published 22 Feb 2020, 15:35 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 165/10
NZ 216/5 (71.1 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead India by 51 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us