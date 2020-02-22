Kane Williamson gives a masterclass on a seaming Wellington deck

Kane Williamson is not given the due credit that he deserves

He is a man who keeps things extremely simple. He is highly unassuming, going about his job quitely. And yet again, on the 22nd of February 2020, Kane Williamson tilted the balance in favour of his side with a classy 89 on a pitch that was not conducive for batting. His 32nd half century might well prove to be the game changer in the first Test.

The Kiwi skipper walked in to bat with his side having lost the first wicket with only 26 runs on the board. In a masterclass that lasted 153 balls, Williamson flattened the Indian bowling attack combining caution and aggression with a knock that was a case study on how to bat on a seaming wicket. Williamson transferred his weight on either foot with ease, punched the ball through the off side, drove with élan, and flicked with perfection.

He stitched together a match turning partnership of 93 runs for the third wicket with Ross Taylor who was featuring in his hundredth Test match. Williamson did not offer a chance to the Indian bowlers. The Kiwi skipper even danced down the wicket with elegance to hoist Ravichandran Ashwin over mid-wicket for a boundary.

Williamson is not glorified for his batsmanship, but the Kiwi is due the recognition he deserves. But he hardly complains. Ever so steadily, Williamson is inching towards 7000 Test runs, averages a healthy 51.74 and has scored 21 hundreds in 79 Test matches for his side.

He is also the third highest run scorer for his side in red ball cricket, and inched past Brendon McCullum in the list of all-time run scorers for New Zealand during his knock today. He is not even 30, but is already one of the greatest to have turned out for the Kiwis. Williamson will continue to lead his side with distinction and will continue to make us marvel at him with his simplistic cricket. The Kiwi batting line-up is indeed in good hands, with Williamson leading the way.

Williamson is an unassuming hero of the game, and a rare kind of cricketer in modern day cricket.

