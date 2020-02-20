×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Kane Williamson urges the Blackcaps to focus on smaller steps rather than loftier goals 

Sayantan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 21:09 IST

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson


Not too long ago, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand had to run for cover against a strong Australian side. The Blackcaps will now host India in a two-match Test series and skipper Williamson has cautioned his team not to go too far ahead of themselves.

Meanwhile, the hosts will miss the services of pacer Neil Wagner, who is expecting the birth of his child. But the Kiwis will fancy their chances against India, with Tim Southee, Trent Boult and newcomer Kyle Jamieson in their ranks.

The conditions in Wellington will favour the hosts as Virat Kohli and his men will need to adapt to the windy conditions and a greenish track. 

Williamson said,




"It's about bringing the focus to the smaller steps rather than some of the loftier goals that can be achieved but you do need to take care of the next moment rather than you getting too far ahead of yourselves and I think, definitely as a unit, it was a tough series in terms of a result to swallow."

New Zealand were humiliated in their last Test series against Australia. Defeats by margins of 296, 247 and 279 runs doesn’t make for a good reading. But Williamson urged his team to focus on the upcoming challenge against India.




"Going over to Australia, we were exposed in a number of areas and I do think conditions were a big factor but also the learning curve of going to a place like Australia where we always know it's tough and limiting that expectation, so you are continuing to focus on the process that's held you in good stead for a long period of time, whether it's winning or losing."

India haven’t won a game at Wellington since their maiden match at the venue in 1968. The visitors will play their eighth Test match at the venue and will expect their pacers to fire in order to hand them a victory. 

Published 20 Feb 2020, 21:09 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Neil Wagner Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
