New Zealand vs India 2020: Kane Williamson urges the Blackcaps to focus on smaller steps rather than loftier goals

Kane Williamson

Not too long ago, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand had to run for cover against a strong Australian side. The Blackcaps will now host India in a two-match Test series and skipper Williamson has cautioned his team not to go too far ahead of themselves.

Meanwhile, the hosts will miss the services of pacer Neil Wagner, who is expecting the birth of his child. But the Kiwis will fancy their chances against India, with Tim Southee, Trent Boult and newcomer Kyle Jamieson in their ranks.

Kane Williamson confirming post training that Kyle Jamieson will become Test BLACKCAP #279 tomorrow at the @BasinReserve. The final XI will be confirmed at the toss tomorrow. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/wPbyWm2UdS — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 20, 2020

The conditions in Wellington will favour the hosts as Virat Kohli and his men will need to adapt to the windy conditions and a greenish track.

Williamson said,

"It's about bringing the focus to the smaller steps rather than some of the loftier goals that can be achieved but you do need to take care of the next moment rather than you getting too far ahead of yourselves and I think, definitely as a unit, it was a tough series in terms of a result to swallow."

New Zealand were humiliated in their last Test series against Australia. Defeats by margins of 296, 247 and 279 runs doesn’t make for a good reading. But Williamson urged his team to focus on the upcoming challenge against India.

"Going over to Australia, we were exposed in a number of areas and I do think conditions were a big factor but also the learning curve of going to a place like Australia where we always know it's tough and limiting that expectation, so you are continuing to focus on the process that's held you in good stead for a long period of time, whether it's winning or losing."

India haven’t won a game at Wellington since their maiden match at the venue in 1968. The visitors will play their eighth Test match at the venue and will expect their pacers to fire in order to hand them a victory.