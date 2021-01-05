"Kane Williamson shows how colour of clothes or ball doesn't matter" - Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to shower praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's all-round performances across the three formats of the game.

"#KaneWilliamson shows how colour of clothes or ball doesn't matter if one knows the art of run-making. He can attack but is never rushed, he can defend but never gets stuck. He is an old-fashioned batsman who will never be out of fashion." he wrote on Twitter

"Williamson will easily go down as New Zealand's greatest" - Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell also heaped praise on skipper Kane Williamson saying that the latter is a "freak" and will "easily go down as New Zealand's greatest" player.

"Obviously Kane's 238, that's pretty amazing and he has set us up for a chance to win this Test match. He is a freak, isn't he? He's amazing. He makes the game look so easy at the moment and the way he's going about things, it's cool to see him doing so well," Mitchell said.

The Hagley Oval bank salute you, Kane Williamson!



Williamson becomes the No. 1 ranked Test batsman

On December 31st, Kane Williamson rose to the No.1 spot in Test cricket as the latest ICC batting rankings were released. He now has 890 points to his name. Indian captain Virat Kohli occupies the No. 2 slot with 879 points, while Steve Smith completes the top three with 877 points.

Kane Williamson's double century puts New Zealand on top against Pakistan

Williamson scored 238, the fourth double-century of his career, as New Zealand declared with a 362-run lead over Pakistan on the third day of the second cricket Test. Williamson’s innings, which lasted for nine hours, propelled New Zealand to 659-6 in reply to Pakistan’s 297 in the first innings.

The top ranked Test batsman in the world now has 23 centuries and 4 double centuries under his belt. He added another feather to his illustrious cap by becoming the fastest New Zealand batsman to register 7000 Test runs during his knock of 238 against Pakistan.