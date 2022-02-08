Kane Williamson & Trent Boult absent, Rutherford returns after 7 years as New Zealand name squad for the 1st Test vs SA

Defending World Test champions New Zealand have announced their squad for the first of the upcoming two-match Test series against the visiting Proteas side. This is the first instance of a New Zealand Test squad without either of their world-class batters - Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson, since January 2008.

While Taylor has announced his retirement post the recently-concluded Test series against Bangladesh, Williamson, who missed the Blackcaps' last three Test matches, will also be a major absentee for the opening game against South Africa as he continues to recover from an elbow injury. Opener Tom Latham will once again be leading the side in Williamson's absence.

'Kane loves playing for the Black Caps and especially in Test cricket' - Gary Stead

Speaking of Kane Williamson's injury and availability, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said:

"He [Williamson] was desperate to be fit for the series but with the amount of loading required for test cricket, we had to make the tough call for him to sit it out and focus on returning for the white ball matches against the Netherlands in March."

The 50-year-old further added:

"Kane loves playing for the Black Caps and especially in test cricket so it was a particularly hard call. However the priority has to be trying to get the injury right and having him available long term."

Pacer Trent Boult, who is awaiting the birth of his third child, has also been excluded from the squad. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batter Cam Fletcher and right-arm medium-fast bowler Blair Tickner have earned their maiden Test call-ups as part of the 15-man squad.

The 32-year-old southpaw Hamish Rutherford, who last featured in a five-day game for the Kiwis back in January 2015 against Sri Lanka, has also made a comeback to the Test squad. All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, whose last Test appearance was during the World Test championship final against India at Southampton in June last year, has also made the cut.

Also Read Article Continues below

While New Zealand failed to win their previous two Test series against Bangladesh and India, the South African side led by Dean Elgar will be looking to continue their winning momentum having overcome Team India 2-1 at home last month. The series opener is scheduled to begin from February 17 at Christchurch before the second and final fixture of the series which will also be played at the same venue from February 25th.

Edited by S Chowdhury