Kane Williamson turns 31: From Ahmedabad to Wellington, New Zealand skipper's top 5 Test knocks

One of the best batsmen in the world in recent times, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson turns 31 on Sunday, August 8. The captain of the winning World Test Championship side, his form and his leadership have transformed New Zealand cricket, taking the side to greater heights than ever before.

Under his captaincy, the Blackcaps beat India by eight wickets in the inaugural World Test Championship final held in June. This came after he led the side to the final of the ICC World Cup in 2019.

🔹 15208 international runs

🔹 37 centuries

🔹 #WTC21 winning captain



Happy birthday to @BLACKCAPS skipper Kane Williamson. pic.twitter.com/Ran4OshW88 — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2021

Currently, Kane Williamson is the top-ranked batsman in Tests, and has the technique and temperament to hold him in great stead across all conditions.

In this article, we take a look at the top 5 Test innings by Kane Williamson.

5. 131 vs India in Ahmedabad, 2010

Kane Williamson was brilliant on debut.

Back in 2010, a sprightly young man walked out to bat with his team in a bit of trouble at 137/4 in Ahmedabad for the first time in Test cricket. Against a quality Indian attack in home conditions, Williamson gave a great glimpse of his nifty footwork, amazing temperament and technique. He seemed to be in his zone and never looked out of place throughout his knock.

A Test century followed and he became just the seventh New Zealand batter to make a hundred-plus score on Test debut and was the first to achieve this feat against India since 1965. What really stood out was his back-foot play against the spinners, helping New Zealand draw closer to India's first innings total.

4. 139 vs Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, 2018

Kane Williamson aced the desert challenge.

Pakistan were taking on New Zealand in the series decider in the heat and din of Abu Dhabi. The 'home' team had reduced the Kiwis to 60/4, with Bilal Asif and Yasir Shah getting the ball to turn a mile before the class of Kane Williamson stood tall.

Arresting the initiative, Kane Williamson went on to play a brilliant knock that included 13 boundaries. He finished with 139, putting New Zealand in the driver's seat. New Zealand went on to win the Test match and in the process, clinched the series.

3. 161* vs West Indies in Bridgetown, 2014

Kane Williamso got the business done against West Indies in 2014.

Taking strike against West Indies, Kane Williamson faced 271 balls in the second innings at a time when none of the other batsmen could survive more than 67 balls. He put on an absolute clinic, making an unbeaten 161 in the process. This was also his highest score at the time, and it was also the joint-highest by any New Zealand batsman before the age of 24.

After the innings, he had the following to say:

"I suppose you learn more and more as you play. I have played a lot recently and that helps. I just want to stay calm and relaxed at the crease and try and score as many runs as I can."

New Zealand went on to win the match by 53 runs and Kane Williamson was adjudged man of the match.

2. 251 vs West Indies in Hamilton, 2020

Kane Williamson played an absolute masterclass.

Kane Williamson played perhaps the innings for the ages. He spent 624 minutes at the crease and peeled off an innings that might linger on for a while. Six hundred and twenty-four minutes at the crease and a double century for the ages!

The New Zealand captain was absolutely superb against the West Indies. Such was his impact that Jason Holder, the opposition skipper, wanted his batsmen to learn from Kane and understand how to play the perfect Test innings.

#OnThisDay | Happy Birthday to the one and only Kane Williamson! To celebrate enjoy some of his best shots from the 251 (his highest Test score) he made against @windiescricket last summer. pic.twitter.com/tVYn4PDbBY — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 7, 2021

1. 242* vs Sri Lanka in Wellington, 2015

Kane Williamson dominated Sri Lanka

It took some time to come, but when Kane Williamson scored his maiden double hundred against Sri Lanka in Wellington, it was a sight to behold. The hosts had conceded a 135-run lead against Sri Lanka and had their task cut out.

As usual, Kane Williamson stepped up and batted for more than 10 hours, facing 438 balls for an outstanding 242. He was well supported by BJ Watling, and the duo were involved in an unbeaten 365-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

This innings pushed New Zealand and they went on to clinch victory by 193 runs.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule