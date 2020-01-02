×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Kane Williamson was a stand-out player in 2008 U-19 World Cup, recalls Virat Kohli

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Jan 02, 2020
Jan 02, 2020 IST

Virat Kohli believed that Kane Williamson was going to be a world-class player ever since he saw him play in the U-19 World Cup.
Virat Kohli believed that Kane Williamson was going to be a world-class player ever since he saw him play in the U-19 World Cup.

The world took note of Virat Kohli's batting as well as captaincy for the very first time during the 2008 U-19 World Cup. While India grabbed all the limelight by winning that tournament, Kohli himself believed that he had seen a hidden gem in New Zealand's skipper Kane Williamson.

"I remember playing against Kane (Williamson). He was someone who always stood out in the team, his batting ability was very different from the other players who were around. It is good to know that so many people from that batch, like Kane and Steve Smith, have played for their respective countries," Kohli said in a media release by ICC.

India were narrowly able to beat New Zealand in the semifinal of that event but Kohli knew that Williamson would become the next big thing in New Zealand cricket.

"The ICC U19 World Cup was a very important milestone in my career," said Kohli, who made 235 runs in the tournament on the road to victory.

Kohli understands the importance of the kind of platform the U-19 World Cup provides and is hopeful that the 2020 edition of the tournament will help unearth more such world-class talents.

"It helped us get a good platform to build on and make our careers from thereon, so it holds a very important place in my mind and heart. It is very important to understand and respect the opportunity it provides to you," he asserted.

Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Virat Kohli
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Match 1 | Fri, 17 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
Afghanistan Under 19s
SOU VS AFU preview
Match 5 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
West Indies Under 19s
AUU VS WIU preview
Match 4 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
TBA VS CNU preview
Match 3 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
New Zealand Under 19s
Japan Under 19s
NZU VS TBA preview
Match 2 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh Under 19s
Zimbabwe Under 19s
BAU VS ZIU preview
Match 7 | Sun, 19 Jan, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
Sri Lanka Under 19s
INU VS SLU preview
Match 6 | Sun, 19 Jan, 01:30 PM
Pakistan Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
PAU VS TBA preview
Match 9 | Mon, 20 Jan, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
Nigeria Under 19s
AUU VS TBA preview
Match 8 | Mon, 20 Jan, 01:30 PM
England Under 19s
West Indies Under 19s
ENU VS WIU preview
Match 11 | Tue, 21 Jan, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
Japan Under 19s
INU VS TBA preview
Match 10 | Tue, 21 Jan, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
BAU VS TBA preview
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
Pakistan Under 19s
Zimbabwe Under 19s
PAU VS ZIU preview
Match 13 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under 19s
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
AFU VS TBA preview
Match 12 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
SOU VS CNU preview
Match 15 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
New Zealand Under 19s
Sri Lanka Under 19s
NZU VS SLU preview
Match 17 | Thu, 23 Jan, 01:30 PM
West Indies Under 19s
Nigeria Under 19s
WIU VS TBA preview
Match 16 | Thu, 23 Jan, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
England Under 19s
AUU VS ENU preview
Match 20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
New Zealand Under 19s
INU VS NZU preview
Match 19 | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
AFU VS CNU preview
Match 18 | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
Pakistan Under 19s
Bangladesh Under 19s
PAU VS BAU preview
Match 24 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
England Under 19s
Nigeria Under 19s
ENU VS TBA preview
Match 23 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
SOU VS TBA preview
Match 22 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
Zimbabwe Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
ZIU VS TBA preview
Match 21 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka Under 19s
Japan Under 19s
SLU VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 2 | Mon, 27 Jan, 01:30 PM
B3
A4
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 1 | Mon, 27 Jan, 01:30 PM
A3
B4
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 3 | Tue, 28 Jan, 01:30 PM
C3
D4
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 4 | Tue, 28 Jan, 01:30 PM
D3
C4
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 1 | Tue, 28 Jan, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 2 | Wed, 29 Jan, 01:30 PM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 3 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
C1
D2
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Semi Final 2 | Fri, 31 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 4 | Fri, 31 Jan, 01:30 PM
D1
C2
TBA VS TBA preview
15th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
13th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
11th Place Play-Off | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Final | Mon, 03 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 1 | Tue, 04 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
7th Place Play-Off | Wed, 05 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 2 | Thu, 06 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
5th Place Play-Off | Fri, 07 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
3rd Place Play-Off | Sat, 08 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Final | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Sri Lanka in India 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Ireland in West Indies 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
India Under 19s in South Africa 2019
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Big Bash League
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us