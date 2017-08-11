Kapil Dev believes Hardik Pandya has the ability to become a good all-rounder

Ever since breaking into the scene, Hardik has impressed one and all.

What’s the story?

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, earlier today, revealed that he believes Hardik Pandya can become a very good all-rounder in the near future. He also raved about India’s current fast bowling attack saying that India never had a pool of very talented pacers.

The 58-year-old told PTI, "He (Hardik) has the ability (to become a good all-rounder) and he has to keep on performing."

In case you didn’t know…

Pandya’s meteoric rise in the last 12 months has been one of the biggest talking points of Indian cricket. About two years back, he was just another youngster in the Mumbai Indians squad looking to make his mark. However, he impressed one and all with eye-catching performances and was named in the national squad in October 2016.

After several notable performances in the limited overs format, Hardik made his Test debut in the first Test against Sri Lanka and brought up his maiden half-century in his debut.

The heart of the matter

On being asked about India’s fast bowling attack and the performances of the likes of Umesh Yadav and others, Kapil Dev said he was extremely happy that someone had asked him that question. He continued that at the moment, India are starting to depend on their fast bowlers. He further claimed that the ones who have to sit out are good enough to play for India any day.

When asked about Ravi Shastri’s comments belittling the Indian teams of the past after the victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka, the World Cup-winning captain responded in a diplomatic manner. However, he did add that, personally, he believes that the younger teams are always better.

What’s next?

The Indian team have a jam packed schedule ahead of them. After the Lanka tour, which gets over on 6th September, the team will return home to host Australia and New Zealand. Hardik Pandya surely will get more opportunities in the first team in the near future.

Author’s take

Hardik certainly is one of the most exciting youngsters in the Indian squad. With his explosive batting in the lower middle order and effective fast bowling, he gives a much-desired balance to the team.

The last time India possessed such an all-rounder it was Kapil Dev h. And if, the man himself believes that Hardik has it in him, then who are we to doubt?