Karun Nair hails the impact of Rahul Dravid on his career

Rahul Dravid has played a major role in shaping Karun Nair's cricket career thus far.

Karun Nair also shed light on how batting with KL Rahul brings the best out of the him.

Rahul Dravid (L) and Karun Nair [PC:TOI]

India’s second man to hit a triple century in Test cricket, Karun Nair, has hailed the impact of India’s former captain Rahul Dravid on his cricket career.

Karun Nair was speaking to senior cricket journalist Chandresh Narayanan, first in a new series of interviews released on YouTube called Cow Corner Chronicles with Chandresh.

“I think he (Rahul Dravid) has played a big role in becoming the cricketer that I am today, because he was the one who gave me the opportunity in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. For a legend like him to show so much faith and trust in a domestic cricketer like me, was really satisfying, it was a wake-up call to tell me, that I do belong in the IPL. I can play in the IPL. It was really encouraging, and a confidence boost for me, to get an opportunity under him,” said the 28-year-old Karun about Rahul Dravid’s influence on his career.

"Always looked up to Rahul Dravid"

Karun played under Rahul Dravid at two Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils. Dravid was his mentor at both franchises when Karun rose to national prominence.

“I have always looked up to him (Rahul Dravid) since the beginning when I started playing cricket. He was from the same state, so we would always go and watch him or on TV, watch how he conducts himself, at the grounds whenever I had the chance. So I was really fortunate to get a chance under him. I got two years under him, at Rajasthan Royals and then two years at Delhi Daredevils, so (am) clearly happy with how that went. He has always been someone that I can call at any time, and discuss things about my batting. he always said that you need to go out and express yourselves depending on the situations,” added Karun.

Karun Nair and Rahul Dravid [PC: Statesman]

The other Rahul with whom Karun gels well is the current India white ball wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul. Together the duo have played for Karnataka through various age-groups.

The other major connection is that during Karun’s two major knocks-triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy final in 2014-15 against Tamil Nadu and triple hundred against England in the Chennai Test of 2016-17, it was Rahul who shared a crucial stand with him.

Advertisement

“Me and Rahul we started cricket together in under-13. We know each other from a really long time, close to 20 years. We share that bond. We don’t need to speak much, say too much to each other. We understand each other's games. (The Chennai Test) was my third Test match, which was a dream come true for me. Being able to get the Test cap from Sunil Gvaaskar, there was no better feeling," said Karun.

“When I went into bat we were four wickets down for 250. Rahul was there so it was kind of a relief for me. He was already on 100, so I wanted to settle down and stitch a big partnership with Rahul. Unluckily for him he got out for 199, but he has really played a lot of good knocks after that,” said Karun about KL Rahul.

Karun ended up with a score of 303 not out as India defeated England by an innings and 75 runs and the host won the series 4-0. Karun won the player of the match award for his efforts.

“I realised the enormity of the achievement only when I went back to the room. There were so many text messages, so many wishes all over social media. I was petrified of looking at my phone and did so only at 10 clock that night. I then realised the enormity of the occasion or the achievement. It took about a week for the whole thing to sink in. Once I got back I rushed off to play for Karnataka to play in the (Ranji Trophy) quarter-final. We had a bit of break, after that, it took a while for everything to sink in,” recalled Karun.

It has been three years now since Karun featured in India colours. He last played for India in the Dharamsala Test of 2016-17 against Australia. He was also on the England Test tour of 2018, but has not found a place again.

“It is about going back to the basics, scoring lot of runs in Ranji (Trophy), that is the only focus (for me) scoring runs for Karnataka, try and win trophies for Karnataka. The last two years we have been knocked out in semis. It has been two frustrating years for me. I was not able to get those big scores. I did well in Duleep Trophy, got a good feeling about starting the new season well. (I am) really disappointed that I was not able to continue that in Ranji. I will now be preparing for the new season. I am working very hard, hopefully we get a IPL this year, do well there, everything kicks off from there,” said Karun of his comeback plans.