Karun Nair needed his triple ton to buy his dream car

Karun Nair's father wanted him to do well for India before purchasing the Ford Mustang.

Nair scored a sensational 303* against England last year

What’s the story?

Indian batsman Karun Nair’s dream car had always been the Ford Mustang. His father, however, had a series of conditions for the right-hander before he was allowed to purchase the car.

Talking The Hindu, Nair said, “Buying the Mustang wasn’t easy. My dad laid down certain conditions. I had to play for India first. Then, when I played for India, he said, ‘Get settled.’ So I got settled. Before I got the triple-century, when I had gone home, I said, ‘I am now going to buy it.’

“He said, ‘No, get a hundred.’ I got a 300, and after that, he didn’t have anything to say. I just showed him the video of the car and he said ‘Go ahead.’”

Nair scored 303* against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last year, while breaking multiple records en route the brilliant innings. It was the first time he went past 50 in Test cricket, and remained unbeaten throughout. Booking his dream car after an innings like that must’ve truly been special for the youngster.

“From the time I was young, I always wanted something fast and unique, something that stood out. It couldn’t be a car everyone had. It had to be the red Ford Mustang. It took some time to come to Bengaluru, but when it did, I brought it. It took three or four months for delivery,” the 25-year-old revealed.

In case you didn’t know..

Nair has played six Test matches for India and it’s the triple hundred that stands out in a series of ordinary performances in the rest of the matches. When Ajinkya Rahane recovered from his injury, Nair was dropped for him.

The man from Bangalore is will now be the captain of the four-day India A squad that will be touring to South Africa later this month.

Also read: BCCI announces india A squad for South Africa tour

The details

While Nair’s dream of driving a Mustang was realised, it did not come easy for the Delhi Daredevils batsman. He bought his first car--a black Honda Jazz--a decade ago. He could put in just half of the total amount and borrowed the rest of the money from his father.

Reminiscing about his days with the car, Nair also expressed that he had to drive between different cities to finally get the art of driving. He now drives the Mustang with speed and reaches his destinations like Bandipur and Wayanad in record periods of time!

What next?

The 25-year-old will hope to make a comeback to the national side soon

The India A skipper would hope that he keeps performing for his country to materialise his dreams into reality, like in this case. He will go to South Africa under the priceless tutelage of Rahul Dravid, and would hope to make a comeback into the Indian squad before the 2019 ICC World Cup that will be hosted in England.

Author’s take

It is heart-warming to see the dedication that these international cricketers put into their craft. They reach the highest of heights in spite of hailing from humble backgrounds, and take it upon themselves to carve their own destiny.

You would hope that Nair has a long and fulfilling career at the international level, and has the ability to purchase numerous Ford Mustangs through the years!