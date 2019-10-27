Kasun Rajitha concedes 75 runs in 4 overs; becomes the most expensive bowler in a T20I ever

Kasun Rajitha

What’s the story?

Sri Lankan fast bowler Kasun Rajitha became the bearer of the most expensive bowling figures ever in a T20I game when he conceded 75 runs in 4 overs in the 1st T20I against Australia at Adelaide on Sunday, 27th October.

In case you didn’t know...

Irish seamer Barry McCarthy held the unwanted distinction of boasting the most expensive bowling figures of all time in a T20I before the encounter between Australia and Sri Lanka commenced on Sunday.

The Irishman had given away 69 runs from his quota of 4 overs, thereby leading to an alarmingly high economy rate of 17.25 in a fixture against Afghanistan on the 12th of March, 2017 at Noida, India.

The heart of the matter

Rajitha etched himself into the history books when he contrived to concede an astonishing tally of 75 runs from his 4 overs against Australia at Adelaide. The fast bowler was carted all around the park as the hosts’ batsmen made merry on a flat track.

Owing to the Sri Lankan’s dubious bowling figures, the Aussies propelled themselves to a humungous total of 232 from their stipulated 20 overs. David Warner cracked a blistering ton while Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with whirlwind half-centuries.

Fortunately for Rajitha though, he fell six runs short of holding the tag of having given away the most number of runs in a T20 contest. The aforementioned record still lies with Sarmad Anwar who did so against the Lahore Lions in a Pakistan domestic T20 game on the 25th of June, 2011.

Rajitha found himself third on that particular list with Englishman Ben Sanderson slightly ahead of him.

What’s next?

In their pursuit of the target, Sri Lanka made an extremely poor start losing several quick wickets in the PowerPlay, meaning that their chase unravelled rather spectacularly.

The 2nd T20I of the series would take place on the 30th of October at Brisbane as the Islanders look to throw a spoke in the Aussies’ wheel.