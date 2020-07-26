Kemar Roach recalls 'restless nights' before reaching 200 Test wickets

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach revealed that he endured many sleepless nights recently but that he was proud of the efforts that he had taken to reach 200 Test wickets.

Kemar Roach reached the landmark when he got Chris Woakes out on day two during the third Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford.

Kemar Roach became the 9th West Indian pacer to take 200 Test wickets

Kemar Roach became only the ninth West Indian pacer and the first since 1994 to reach the feat. He had faced many ups and downs in his cricketing career.

After suffering a car accident in Barbados in 2014 and sustaining multiple injuries to the shoulder and ankle, Kemar Roach lost his pace and it took him a while to return to the international fold.

But, the moment finally came three years ago when West Indies toured England. And, he has grabbed all the opportunities that have come his way since, picking up 79 wickets from 22 Tests.

"I guess I had that landmark on my mind a little bit too much, I had a few restless nights. It's good to get past that barrier now and see how many more I can get. 300 would be great. I'll work hard to get there and we'll see how many I can go past 300," Kemar Roach told BBC.

Despite Kemar Roach's brilliant figures of 4-72, England managed to score 369 runs in the first innings of the third Test, thanks to half centuries from Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope and Stuart Broad, who played a vital and quickfire knock of 62.

West Indies on the other hand, are reeling at 137-6 at stumps on Day 2. With visitors still trailing by 232 runs, they have an almighty task on their hands trying to save the Test match.