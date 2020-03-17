Kevin Pietersen makes witty response as ICC roll back the years on Twitter

Pietersen responded to ICC on Twitter in trademark style

The former England international has also advised people across the world to stay safe amidst growing fears of COVID-19

Kevin Pietersen alongside Indian captain Virat Kohli in the 2019 World Cup

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been in the news in recent weeks for his India tour, as the 39-year-old travelled around the country to shoot a documentary. In response to the International Cricket Council's tweet, whereby they shared two images of Pietersen from 2001 and 2020 with the message “2001 - 2020. Cricket time-lapse feat. @KP24," the Englishman responded in some style.

Pietersen has often been described as a jovial personality and is amongst the most active cricketers on social media, as he was at it once again with a simple yet classy response. Insinuating that he's aged like fine wine, KP took notice of the post and left a reply that read "Red wine".

With all sporting action across the world at a standstill, including season 5 of the PSL, which was cancelled earlier today amidst Coronavirus fears, fans across the globe are desperate for normal services to resume.

Red wine 🍷 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 17, 2020

With the pandemic spiralling out of control, particularly in Europe, Pietersen emphasized the need to remain safe in such situations, going on to shed light on the importance of social distancing. All forms of cricket are set to be suspended indefinitely and it remains to be seen if the 14th edition of the IPL indeed takes place next month, having already been postponed once over growing fears of COVID-19.