Kevin Pietersen reaches out to Indian fans with special tweet; credits Indian cricketer for teaching him Hindi

  • The former England captain conveyed the message of needing to remain careful and avoid contracting the coronavirus.
  • Pietersen was in India for the shoot of his upcoming wildlife documentary.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 20 Mar 2020, 14:22 IST

Kevin Pietersen (PC: Mirror)
Kevin Pietersen (PC: Mirror)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has attempted to connect with his fans in India with a unique Tweet, in which he has used Hindi as a medium to convey the message of bonding together to combat the dangers posed by the coronavirus.

The threat of the coronavirus has brought a halt to major sports events all over the world while delaying a few such as IPL 2020, which is scheduled to commence from April 15th.

Pietersen has credited Bengal's wicketkeeper-batsman Shreevats Goswami for teaching him Hindi and in the tweet, the 39-year-old Englishman has requested the Indian public to paid heed to the government's orders and stay indoors to keep away from the health hazards.

This message comes after Pietersen posted a couple of pictures from his trip across the country which were shot during the making of a wildlife documentary.

"Namaste India. We are all together in this cause to defeat corona. It is important that we listen to our government and stay at home for a few days, the time has come to be smart. Lots of love to all!"

Pietersen, who represented England in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is called time on his career in 2018 and since then has been essaying a role as a pundit and commentator.


Published 20 Mar 2020, 14:22 IST
England Cricket Team Kevin Pietersen Shreevats Goswami
