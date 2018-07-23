Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Key Contests between India and England Test series in 2018

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
214   //    23 Jul 2018, 15:12 IST

England v India: 3rd Investec Test - Day One

The last time India won a Test series in England was in 2007, where after escaping an inevitable defeat at Lords due to a rain interruption saw the match drawn. At Trent Bridge on the back of a famous bowling effort spearheaded by Zaheer Khan, India romped home to a famous overseas test win and drew the final test at ‘The Oval’ to secure a historic series win with Rahul Dravid as the captain.

The tour of 2011 saw India travel to England as the number one ranked Test team in the world but was soon brought down crashing to reality as they lost miserably 0-4 to England. The 2014 series started off on an encouraging note with a draw at Trent Bridge and a famous win at Lords but soon faltered over and ended up losing the series 1-3.

India will look at the 2018 series for redemption and will look to lay down the marker as the number ranked test team. The series will be ultimately decided by some key individual battles and we will look at some of them.

#1 James Anderson to Virat Kohli

<p>

It will be fascinating to see how Kohli goes about tackling the swing of Anderson. With Anderson eyeing on Glenn Mcgrath’s record of most number of wickets by a fast bowler, he will look to this five matches’ Test series to inch further to that milestone and what will be a better way than starting the mission by targeting the Indian captain. In the 2014 series, Anderson had dismissed Kohli four out of a possible 10 times.

Anderson brought Kohli forward into the drive and had him dangling his bat outside the off stump, with no clue whether he should play or leave the red duke ball. This resulted in him being trapped in front of the wicket or induced an edge. Kohli would have looked at that footage and have had surely identified his mistakes and will be looking to take on Anderson from the very outset. This might well turn out to be the contest of the summer and well define the outcome of the series because if captain Kohli is in good nick, the team ends up doing well.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket James Anderson Virat Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for England in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 batsmen to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that Indian players...
RELATED STORY
3 Key Players to Watch Out for India in the Test Series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 3 reasons why the 2014 result could be...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 Indian players who could...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Milestones achieved by players in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us