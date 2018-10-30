Khaleel Ahmed reprimanded by ICC for aggressive behaviour

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 326 // 30 Oct 2018, 17:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 20-year-old Khaleel picked up figures of 3-13 in the fourth ODI at Mumbai

Young Team India pacer Khaleel Ahmed, playing just his fifth ODI, was issued a warning by ICC match official Chris Broad for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the ongoing series against the West Indies.

The 20-year-old was given an official warning, and received one demerit point for his aggressive reaction at Windies batsman Marlon Samuels, after dismissing him in the 14th over of the second innings.

Khaleel was seen 'advancing aggressively' towards the experienced Samuels, having dismissed him for a 23-ball 18.

The breach was reported by on-field umpires Ian Gould and Anil Chaudhary, and the player was identified to have breached Article 2.5 of the Code: “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match”.

After India's comprehensive 224-run win, Khaleel received the warning and admitted the offence, accepting the sanction imposed by Broad. There was no formal hearing required for the incident.

The minimum penalty for a Level 1 breach is an official reprimand, while the maximum penalty that can be imposed is 50% of match fees, as well as one or two demerit points.

Having advanced from India's U-19 setup, Khaleel picked up his best figures of 3-13, dismissing West Indies' middle-order batsmen Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell. Barring captain Jason Holder's 54, no other batsman managed to cross the 20-run mark.

The game, held at the CCI grounds in Mumbai, saw Rohit Sharma score his 21st, and Ambati Rayudu is third ODI hundred, as the hosts claimed a comfortable win to go 2-1 up in the five-match series, with one game to go.

The final game of the series is on November 1, at Thiruvananthapuram.