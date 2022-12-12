Khaleel Ahmed shares fitness update, says will miss most matches of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season due to medical condition

Rajasthan left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed has revealed that he will miss most matches of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season due to his medical condition.

The 25-year-old last featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter against Mumbai in Saurashtra on October 18. He registered figures of 1/47 from his four overs. Ahmed has suffered multiple injury issues over the last couple of years and finds himself on the sidelines again.

On Monday, December 12, the left-armer took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture from a hospital bed. Along with the image, he wrote:

“Dear all, it’s very hard to stay away from cricket, It's unfortunate, but due to my medical condition, I would be missing most of the matches of the upcoming Ranji season. I am on the road to recovery and will be back in the side once deemed fit. I am grateful for all the wishes.”

The Rajasthan pacer claimed four wickets in three matches during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23.

Khaleel Ahmed had an impressive IPL 2022 campaign

Ahmed claimed 16 wickets in 10 matches for the Delhi Capitals (DC) during the Indian Premier League (2022) season. He averaged 19.69 with a best of 3/25. However, the pacer did miss a couple of matches due to a hamstring injury.

In his overall IPL career, Ahmed has played 34 matches in which he has claimed 48 wickets at an average of 22.94 and an economy rate of 8.49. His best season so far came in 2019 when he picked up 19 wickets in nine matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at a strike rate of 11.

The left-arm medium pacer has represented India in 11 ODIs and 14 T20Is, claiming 15 and 13 wickets respectively. He made his international debut in a one-dayer against Hong Kong in September 2018 and last represented the country in a T20I versus Bangladesh in Nagpur in November 2019.

The promising bowler has played six first-class and 50 List A matches in which he has picked up 11 and 73 scalps respectively. He has a lot more experience in the T20 format, having claimed 107 wickets in 82 matches at an average of 23.46. Ahmed even has a five-wicket haul in his T20 career.

