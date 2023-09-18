"Kismat ho Ashwin jaisi" - Fans react as Ravichandran Ashwin makes his comeback in India squad after 21 months for IND vs AUS ODI series

Ravichandran Ashwin has made his comeback to India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, which starts at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

The all-rounder has been included alongside Washington Sundar after Axar Patel got injured in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game against Bangladesh.

The ace spinner is making his comeback after a gap of 21 months. In the last six years, the 37-year-old has played in two ODIs during the ODI series in South Africa in January 2022.

He took only one wicket in two games and chipped in with seven and 25*. Overall, Ashwin has played 113 ODIs, scalping 151 wickets at an economy rate of 4.94.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were delighted with Ravichandran Ashwin’s inclusion in the India squad for ODI series versus Australia. One user said:

"Kismat ho Ashwin jaisi."

Ashwin, who was part of India’s World Cup-winning team in 2011, has so far scalped 17 wickets in 10 games in the marquee ICC event.

Rohit Sharma backs Ravichandran Ashwin to deliver in ODI series against Australia

Indian captain Rohit Sharma backed Ravichandran Ashwin to deliver in the three-match ODI series against Australia. The 36-year-old said that Ashwin’s experience will come in handy in the series as the Men in Blue continue to monitor Axar Patel.

Sharma told the reporters during the squad announcement:

"Ashwin has been playing consistently in Tests, he has got lots of experience - it's just guys like him, it's in mind, games against Australia will give us the answer where he stands."

He added:

"Ravi Ashwin has played close to 150 ODIs and 100 Tests, if he's an option for us then he should be in. He might've not played this format, but has played good enough cricket".

Squad for the 1st two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Squad for the 3rd & final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs AUS schedule

1st ODI: PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday (September 22) at 1.30 PM IST

2nd ODI: Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (September 24) at 1.30 PM IST

3rd ODI: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday (September 27) at 1.30 PM IST