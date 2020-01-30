Kiwi players carry injured West Indies batsman off the field, win hearts [Watch]

A beautiful ‘Spirit of Cricket’ moment was witnessed in the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup – in the second quarter-final between New Zealand and West Indies in Benoni.

New Zealand’s Jesse Tashkoff and Joseph Field took injured West Indies batsman Kirk McKenzie off the field by carrying him in their arms.

The incident happened after the West Indies innings came to an end in the 48th over, with McKenzie’s wicket being the last one. But just after his wicket, the batsman fell down and was seen clutching his right leg. Tashkoff and Field then carried him off the field.

McKenzie had earlier retired hurt due to cramps when he was batting on 99 in the 43rd over but later came in to bat after the Windies had lost their ninth wicket.

But only one ball later, he was seen in pain again and the 'Spirit of Cricket' moment followed, which drew huge applause from the crowd.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/irshad_dil/status/1222501614843379713

Talking of the game, Tashkoff and Field were impressive with the ball as they picked up two wickets each. The West Indies were bundled out for 238 in 47.5 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.