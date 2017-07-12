KL Rahul frustrated with injury

Rahul missed out in India's squad for the Champions Trophy.

Rahul will be itching to make a comeback

What's the story?

KL Rahul who is all set to make a comeback against Sri Lanka later this month opened up about his return. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rahul revealed that he was frustrated after missing out in India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

“Missing tournaments due to injury is a part and parcel of the game for a player. Of course, I miss playing cricket, being part of the IPL, it is the biggest tournament in India. And the Champions Trophy would have been the first world (ICC) tournament that I would have played. It could have been a big moment in my career, I was looking forward to play in the Champions Trophy. It is a little bit frustrating,” Rahul said.

“It’s been around three months that I had the surgery for my shoulder injury. I have worked hard to recover and attain the required fitness to get back to international cricket and give my best at the Sri Lanka series. It has been challenging not just physically but also mentally and emotionally," he continued.

Also Read: Indian cricket is the top priority, individuals do not matter, says Ravi Shastri

In case you didn't know...

KL Rahul, who made his ODI debut last year against Zimbabwe was all set to play in his first ICC tournament. Unfortunately, he injured himself shortly after the Test series against Australia in March.

He missed out on playing in the Indian Premier League and the Champions Trophy as well.

The details:

Rahul has been a revelation of sorts for the Men in Blue ever since playing against Zimbabwe last year. He is one of three Indians who have scored a century in all three formats of the game and the only cricketer to do so in the same year.

Currently 25 years old, Rahul felt that he needs to work on his fitness and nutrition, given the fact that he plays in all three formats of the game. He also revealed that he's been hitting the ball well in the nets and is looking forward to making a comeback against Sri Lanka.

What's next?

India will be taking on Sri Lanka in 3 Tests, 5 ODIs, and one T20I beginning on July 26.

Author's take

One of the most promising batsmen in the Indian cricket team currently, it will be interesting to see at which position Rahul will bat. With Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma in good form, the Men in Blue are currently facing the problem of plenty.

However, with Yuvraj not in great form, the ideal thing to do would be to drop the 35-year-old and get Rahul in at no. 4 in the batting line-up with Dhawan and Rohit to continue opening the batting for the time being.