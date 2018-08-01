Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

KL Rahul is the best in world cricket, opines Shane Watson

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.11K   //    01 Aug 2018, 17:15 IST

Shane Watson KL Rahul
Shane Watson has exuded lavish praise on KL Rahul's dynamic skills

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has expressed his admiration for KL Rahul's immense potential across all formats. Calling for the 26-year old's inclusion right throughout the Test series in England, the powerful right-hander termed the stylish Indian batsman as his best in the current game.

In a candid chat with India Today, Watson asserted, "He is the best for me in world cricket right now. I just love the way (KL) Rahul plays the game. He is so beautiful to watch. He does it so easily, whether it is against the fast bowlers with the ball swinging around or spin bowling, he has got all shot options."

The Australian stalwart added, "To top it, he (Rahul) has got a great defence too. He is incredibly good. So, I have my fingers crossed that he plays this Test series because I absolutely love watching him play. Whether it is T20 like we saw in this year's IPL, or ODIs or the longer format, he has got all the skills required to dominate against all types of bowling."

After smashing an unbeaten 54-ball 101 in the opening T20I at Manchester, Rahul's stocks seem to have dipped in the ongoing tour of England. A string of low scores in the ensuing matches forced the team management to drop him for the ODI series decider at Headingley.

However, Rahul got back into the groove during the warm-up match against Essex at Chelmsford. A half-century and an unbeaten 36 has helped him enter the playing eleven for the first Test at the expense of the out of form Cheteshwar Pujara.

Watson insisted that India's burgeoning Test credentials stem from their variety of top-order batsmen. With the likes of Rahul, Pujara, Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan competing for spots, the 37-year old extolled that such a selection conundrum is eluding England and Australia.

The erstwhile all-rounder pointed to England's recent struggles in the Test arena. Despite their spate of impressive performances in the 50-over format, they have won only seven of their last 25 Tests across different conditions.

Watson believed, "England haven't been playing their best Test cricket recently though they've dominated the ODI format. I think it is going to be great test for Virat Kohli and his team. I wouldn't be surprised if India won over there. They've definitely got the talent and technique to do well in England. So, I'll be surprised if India doesn't win."

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Shane Watson KL Rahul
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
KL Rahul: The best bet to fill in Dravid’s shoes?
RELATED STORY
What makes KL Rahul so special? 
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul has the potential to be the next Sachin...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul at No. 3: India's mantra for Test success in...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: Why KL Rahul should open ahead of...
RELATED STORY
"KL Rahul ideal to be played at No.4," says Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Ravi Shastri hints about KL...
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly picks his openers for Test series against...
RELATED STORY
3 tough selection decisions India need to make ahead of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: David Willey questions...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test
ENG 247/7 (75.2 ov)
IND
LIVE
Day 1 | England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us