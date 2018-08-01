KL Rahul is the best in world cricket, opines Shane Watson

Shane Watson has exuded lavish praise on KL Rahul's dynamic skills

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has expressed his admiration for KL Rahul's immense potential across all formats. Calling for the 26-year old's inclusion right throughout the Test series in England, the powerful right-hander termed the stylish Indian batsman as his best in the current game.

In a candid chat with India Today, Watson asserted, "He is the best for me in world cricket right now. I just love the way (KL) Rahul plays the game. He is so beautiful to watch. He does it so easily, whether it is against the fast bowlers with the ball swinging around or spin bowling, he has got all shot options."

The Australian stalwart added, "To top it, he (Rahul) has got a great defence too. He is incredibly good. So, I have my fingers crossed that he plays this Test series because I absolutely love watching him play. Whether it is T20 like we saw in this year's IPL, or ODIs or the longer format, he has got all the skills required to dominate against all types of bowling."

After smashing an unbeaten 54-ball 101 in the opening T20I at Manchester, Rahul's stocks seem to have dipped in the ongoing tour of England. A string of low scores in the ensuing matches forced the team management to drop him for the ODI series decider at Headingley.

However, Rahul got back into the groove during the warm-up match against Essex at Chelmsford. A half-century and an unbeaten 36 has helped him enter the playing eleven for the first Test at the expense of the out of form Cheteshwar Pujara.

Watson insisted that India's burgeoning Test credentials stem from their variety of top-order batsmen. With the likes of Rahul, Pujara, Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan competing for spots, the 37-year old extolled that such a selection conundrum is eluding England and Australia.

The erstwhile all-rounder pointed to England's recent struggles in the Test arena. Despite their spate of impressive performances in the 50-over format, they have won only seven of their last 25 Tests across different conditions.

Watson believed, "England haven't been playing their best Test cricket recently though they've dominated the ODI format. I think it is going to be great test for Virat Kohli and his team. I wouldn't be surprised if India won over there. They've definitely got the talent and technique to do well in England. So, I'll be surprised if India doesn't win."