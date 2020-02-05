KL Rahul's top five ODI innings

Prasoon Raj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

New Zealand v India -

KL Rahul is in the form of his life at the moment. He is doing everything the Indian team management has asked of him so far and he has been delivering on all fronts. Change in batting positions, being behind the wicket with gloves on or leading the team, till now KL Rahul has delivered on all fronts.

Since KL Rahul was dropped from the Test team, he has looked extremely determined to make his mark and cement his spot in the limited-overs setup. In his short ODI career, Rahul has already played some pivotal innings and is being termed as the long term no. 5 for the Indian team.

Here is a list of top 5 ODI innings of KL Rahul for the Indian team.

#5. 100* runs off 115 balls V Zimbabwe, Harare, 2015

Zimbabwe V India, 2015

KL Rahul became the 213th player to represent India in the 50-over format. The pressure is always there on a debutant irrespective of the opposition or situation. Zimbabwe had set India a target of mere 170 runs. The result was never a doubt, the thing to discover was which youngster would grab the opportunity and make an impression.

Rahul did just that by taking India through with 9 wickets left. He scored a huge six off the last ball of the match to reach to the 3 figure mark and became the first Indian to score a century on ODI debut.

#4. 111 runs off 118 balls vs Sri Lanka, Leeds, 2019

Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India had already reached the semi-finals of the World Cup but this game was important to finish top of the table and not let the momentum drop off.

Sri Lanka set India a competitive target of 265 but KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma made a complete mockery of that as they added 189 runs for the first wicket inside 30 overs and brought up their respective centuries.

Advertisement

Rahul scored his first World Cup century with the help of 11 fours and 1 six.

1 / 2 NEXT