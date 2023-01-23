KL Rahul ties the knot with Athiya Shetty in Khandala; reception likely after IPL, says father-in-law Sunil Shetty

Team India batter KL Rahul tied the knot with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty in Khandala on Monday, January 23. Athiya is the daughter of actor, producer, and entrepreneur Sunil Shetty.

Rahul and Athiya dated for quite a few years. The latter was also seen with the Indian batter on a few tours of the national team.

While they initially maintained their silence over their relationship, the couple made their love official on Athiya’s 29th birthday in November 2021. Rahul wished the actor with a social media post, which included the love emoji.

Following the wedding ceremony on Monday, Suniel Shetty stepped out of his Khandala farmhouse with his son Ahan Shetty and confirmed the news to the paparazzi. Giving out details, the 61-year-old said:

"Bahut acha raha...aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon. In-law ka chakkar agar hat jaye aur agar father hi rahu toh bhaut khoobsurat hai, kyunki who part main bhaut ache se nibhaata hoon. (It was really good. The wedding has taken place and I am officially father-in-law now. But I would prefer to remain father as I am very good at that part.)"

Apart from greeting the media people, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan also distributed sweets to the paparazzi who were waiting outside their Khandala farmhouse where the wedding festivities took place.

Asked about when the reception of the newly-married couple would take place, Suniel Shetty replied:

"Definitely I think post IPL."

Ahead of the wedding, Suniel Shetty's Khandala household was completely lit up and many guests were spotted dancing with the couple.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty post wedding pictures of social media

Following their marriage, Rahul and Athiya took to Instagram to share pictures from their wedding ceremony. The images were shared with a heartwarming message, which read:

“In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️

Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽

Rahul was granted leave from the ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand for the special occasion. He has represented India in 45 Tests, 51 ODIs, and 72 T20Is, scoring over 6700 international runs in total.

