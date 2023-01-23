“Congratulations to the couple” – Fans react ahead of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Athiya Shetty at a farmhouse in Khandala on Monday, January 23. Speaking to the media, Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty, confirmed that the couple would tie the knot at around 4 pm. The newly-wed couple will then pose for paps.

Several Bollywood celebrities are likely to attend the wedding. Meanwhile, Indian cricketers will be in Indore for the third ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday, January 24. The couple will likely throw a grand wedding reception once IPL 2023 concludes.

Speaking to The Times of India, a close friend of the couple said:

"Given the hectic cricket schedules, a wedding bash has been planned for the film industry and cricket bigwigs after the IPL wraps up in May.”

KL Rahul and Athiya reportedly began dating in 2019. They often exchanged social media posts for each other, especially on their birthdays.

Over the years, Athiya has accompanied Rahul on overseas tours and the IPL. The couple made their first public appearance in December 2021 during the premiere of Tadap - Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut.

Fans congratulated the couple ahead of their wedding. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

MS KL Rahul fan @MSKLRahulfan7

FESTIVAL MOOD FOR ALL KLR FANS

ALL THE BEST KLR AND ATHIYA SHETTY

@klrahul @theathiyashetty BIG DAY FOR KL RAHUL IS HEREFESTIVAL MOOD FOR ALL KLR FANSALL THE BEST KLR AND ATHIYA SHETTY BIG DAY FOR KL RAHUL IS HERE ❤FESTIVAL MOOD FOR ALL KLR FANS😍🌿ALL THE BEST KLR AND ATHIYA SHETTY@klrahul @theathiyashetty

TODAY'S news by bibek❤️ @bibekrijal29



Congratulations to the couple

#KLRahul𓃵 #sunilshetty Star Indian batsman KL Rahul to marry his longtime girlfriend Athiya Shetty, daughter of Sunil Shetty tomorrow!Congratulations to the couple Star Indian batsman KL Rahul to marry his longtime girlfriend Athiya Shetty, daughter of Sunil Shetty tomorrow!Congratulations to the couple❤️#KLRahul𓃵 #sunilshetty https://t.co/gcs6WuDeK1

Esha Deol @Esha_Deol @klrahul

God bless you both with all the love & happiness.

Anna , manna mam & the family lots of love & good wishes 🧿 @SunielVShetty Congratulations @theathiyashetty God bless you both with all the love & happiness.Anna , manna mam & the family lots of love & good wishes Congratulations @theathiyashetty & @klrahul God bless you both with all the love & happiness. Anna , manna mam & the family lots of love & good wishes ♥️🧿 @SunielVShetty

Apoorva 🎵✈️💛 @ABirdOfPassg3 It's athiya and Rahul's day! So excited for their looks and so happy for them! It's athiya and Rahul's day! So excited for their looks and so happy for them!

KL Rahul included in India squad for IND vs AUS Tests

KL Rahul has been included in India's squad for the first two Tests of the four-match Test series against Australia, which starts in Nagpur on February 9. The development comes even as KL managed only 57 runs in two Tests against Bangladesh. The stand-in captain, however, guided the hosts to a 2-0 win in the Test series in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma.

BCCI @BCCI India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Rahul recently produced a match-winning 64* off 103 balls at No. 5 to help the hosts win the second ODI against Sri Lanka by four wickets. The vice-captain will look to return to form in the Tests against Australia.

