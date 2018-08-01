Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Can Virat Kohli cut through the scars of the past?

Manish Khorgade
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
83   //    01 Aug 2018, 00:34 IST

England & India Net Sessions
Kohli, perhaps, searching for ways to score

Virat Kohli ended India's last tour of England with a series average of 13.40 - a deficit of 40 runs compared to his average 4 years later. Kohli had 6 centuries in 29 tests by the end of that tour, and now, he has a total of 21 in just 37 more tests - 6 of them double. Kohli wasn't the brand that he is today. Today, he is cricket. 

But his brand doesn't matter. His greatness can wait. All attempts to prove him a legend stop at the very stats of that summer of 2014 in England. The magnitude of it magnifies for Kohli is now such a big wicket in world cricket.

What happened on that tour looks like a statistical anomaly. That sort of failure it had been. And nobody's letting him forget that.

In a world of instant gratification and short attention span, Kohli's failure in England remains well remembered. So much so that at times it doesn't even register that an average of 13.40 isn't the worst Kohli has performed in a test series.

His worst is, in fact, an average of 9.40 (Kohli played in first 3 of the 4 tests in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2016-17) against Australia at home. This was just more than a year and a half ago. Only this time India won the series. Kohli was already God at home and thus we couldn't care less.

We are more empathetic towards team failures than the ones by individuals. We have our favourites and we try to find gods in them. Our own small games inside the bigger ones, our small victories inside bigger defeats, something to salvage our pride with, something that helps us sleep at night.

However, catastrophic individual performances in even more catastrophic team defeats are hard to swallow. Fans are never ready for these sort of tragedies. The pain remains. This is not helping Kohli's cause one bit.

It hurts when a cricket ball strikes the flesh. It stings for a while. It leaves a mark on the body. But the batsman can't show any pain. That would be a sign of weakness. The ball had stung nonetheless. 4 years back. The marks still exist. Kohli can't afford to be weak though.

Everybody has waited for him to show the pain. He has not shown any yet. The bowler is back to the top of his run-up. Eyes on the batsman. Perhaps, at the ribcage again. Kohli knows it.

The opposition has found a chink in his armour and they are not gonna let it go. But 'let go' is what Kohli must do. He needs to find that peace within and cut his way through the noise into the zone that made him the player he is today.

It will be interesting to see how Kohli approaches this. Will he approach this like a brat hurling expletives at himself for failure before asking, no demanding, to get on with it? Or will he approach this as a professional oblivious to the scars of the past?

We will see.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli
Manish Khorgade
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli honoured with...
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series 2018: 3 key player battles...
RELATED STORY
Preview: England vs India Test series 2018
RELATED STORY
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virat Kohli will do well in the 2018 tour...
RELATED STORY
England bowler Stuart Broad reveals plans to take down...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 6 players to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli in a clearer mindset...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us