Kohli asked to promote company, Cricket in Asian Games and more - Cricket News Today, 22 September 2018

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
320   //    23 Sep 2018, 21:06 IST

Australia v India - Game 1
Australia v India - Game 1

Thanks to some brilliant bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, India restricted Pakistan for just 237/7 in their 50 overs in their second Super Four game. Shoaib Malik scored a sublime 78 and shared a 107-run stand with Sarfaraz Ahmed, who scored 44, for the fourth wicket.

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 2/29 in his 10 overs while spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each conceding 46 and 41 runs respectively. In the other Super Four match in Abu Dhabi, Bangladesh scored 249/7 in their 50 overs. Mahmudullah was the top-scorer with 74 while Imrul Kayes remained unbeaten on 72. Aftab Alam was the pick of the Afghanistan bowlers as he finished with figures of 3/54. 

Apart from these, there are a lot of things that happened in the world of cricket in the last 24 hours.

Cricket at 2026 Asian games?

Head of Global Development for the International Cricket Council (ICC), William Glenwright, has hinted at the possibility of cricket being introduced in the 2026 Asian Games. 

Glenwright posted, “An interesting few days with @CricketJapan and jslivesey in Nagoya meeting with Aichi Prefecture to discuss cricket’s inclusion in the 2026 Asia Games and JCA’s cricket towns Program. Next stop: Sano.”

Inquiries have revealed that the ICC official has initiated talks with the authorities in Japan which will host the 20th Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya in 2026. The 2022 edition will be in Hangzhou in China and there is no cricket there.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Cricket News Today
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
