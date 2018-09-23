Kohli asked to promote company, Cricket in Asian Games and more - Cricket News Today, 22 September 2018

Australia v India - Game 1

Thanks to some brilliant bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, India restricted Pakistan for just 237/7 in their 50 overs in their second Super Four game. Shoaib Malik scored a sublime 78 and shared a 107-run stand with Sarfaraz Ahmed, who scored 44, for the fourth wicket.

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 2/29 in his 10 overs while spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each conceding 46 and 41 runs respectively. In the other Super Four match in Abu Dhabi, Bangladesh scored 249/7 in their 50 overs. Mahmudullah was the top-scorer with 74 while Imrul Kayes remained unbeaten on 72. Aftab Alam was the pick of the Afghanistan bowlers as he finished with figures of 3/54.

Apart from these, there are a lot of things that happened in the world of cricket in the last 24 hours.

Cricket at 2026 Asian games?

Head of Global Development for the International Cricket Council (ICC), William Glenwright, has hinted at the possibility of cricket being introduced in the 2026 Asian Games.

Glenwright posted, “An interesting few days with @CricketJapan and jslivesey in Nagoya meeting with Aichi Prefecture to discuss cricket’s inclusion in the 2026 Asia Games and JCA’s cricket towns Program. Next stop: Sano.”

Inquiries have revealed that the ICC official has initiated talks with the authorities in Japan which will host the 20th Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya in 2026. The 2022 edition will be in Hangzhou in China and there is no cricket there.

