Virat Kohli can become one of India's best captains, feels Virender Sehwag

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 29 Aug 2018, 17:24 IST

Virat Kohli with Sehwag during a game for India

22 win from 38 Tests, 39 wins from 52 ODIs, 11 wins from 17 T20Is - This is Kohli's captaincy record so far - an overall win percentage of close to 68. With the fourth Test of the England-India Test series underway from tomorrow at Southampton, former Indian star opening batsman Virender Sehwag opined that the 29-year-old batsman from Delhi could go on to become one of India's best cricket captains ever.

In Test matches, Kohli has recorded just 7 losses so far, the 9 other games being drawn efforts. He already has the record of second most Test wins by an Indian captain, surpassing Ganguly's tally of 21 wins from 49 matches as captain.

The most recent win came during the third Test match of the England-India series at Trent Bridge when Kohli's own 97 and 103 across either innings played a backbone to England's surrender by a margin of 203 runs.

Virender Sehwag is currently a popular commentator and a cricket expert on TV. In a recent show conducted by a channel, he said: "No skipper constantly thinks about the number of matches he has won during his captaincy. Our work as a captain is to play well and guide the team to the victory."

"As captain, Kohli's performance is above-par and he has improved in batting as well. He'll be one of the best India captains in the time to come. There's no doubt about that," he added.

Besides captaincy batting is something that Kohli takes to other-worldly levels. His astounding numbers with the willow has only been on the rise even after becoming the captain - him being the fastest to 10 Test centuries as captain, the Indian captain with most Test 200s, fastest to 1000 ODI runs as captain, and so on.

In fact, as Kohli advances into the next game, he will be targetting another batting record - second fastest Indian to 6000 Test runs. In his 118th inning, he needs just six more runs to break Tendulkar's record, which he made in 120 innings.

Sehwag strongly believed that Kohli will surpass Tendulkar's feat in Southampton. "I am confident that he'll achieve this feat in his next innings," he said.

India and England are currently placed at 1-2 in the ongoing Test series, with two more matches to go. After England won the first two Test matches, India bounced back to record a win in the third Test. As a result, the visitors are strong favourites to win the fourth Test as well, though there will be a heavy home advantage in favour of England.