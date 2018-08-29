Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Virat Kohli can become one of India's best captains, feels Virender Sehwag

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
446   //    29 Aug 2018, 17:24 IST

Virat Kohli with Sehwag during a game
Virat Kohli with Sehwag during a game for India

22 win from 38 Tests, 39 wins from 52 ODIs, 11 wins from 17 T20Is - This is Kohli's captaincy record so far - an overall win percentage of close to 68. With the fourth Test of the England-India Test series underway from tomorrow at Southampton, former Indian star opening batsman Virender Sehwag opined that the 29-year-old batsman from Delhi could go on to become one of India's best cricket captains ever.

In Test matches, Kohli has recorded just 7 losses so far, the 9 other games being drawn efforts. He already has the record of second most Test wins by an Indian captain, surpassing Ganguly's tally of 21 wins from 49 matches as captain.

The most recent win came during the third Test match of the England-India series at Trent Bridge when Kohli's own 97 and 103 across either innings played a backbone to England's surrender by a margin of 203 runs.

Virender Sehwag is currently a popular commentator and a cricket expert on TV. In a recent show conducted by a channel, he said: "No skipper constantly thinks about the number of matches he has won during his captaincy. Our work as a captain is to play well and guide the team to the victory."

"As captain, Kohli's performance is above-par and he has improved in batting as well. He'll be one of the best India captains in the time to come. There's no doubt about that," he added.

Besides captaincy batting is something that Kohli takes to other-worldly levels. His astounding numbers with the willow has only been on the rise even after becoming the captain - him being the fastest to 10 Test centuries as captain, the Indian captain with most Test 200s, fastest to 1000 ODI runs as captain, and so on.

In fact, as Kohli advances into the next game, he will be targetting another batting record - second fastest Indian to 6000 Test runs. In his 118th inning, he needs just six more runs to break Tendulkar's record, which he made in 120 innings.

Sehwag strongly believed that Kohli will surpass Tendulkar's feat in Southampton. "I am confident that he'll achieve this feat in his next innings," he said.

India and England are currently placed at 1-2 in the ongoing Test series, with two more matches to go. After England won the first two Test matches, India bounced back to record a win in the third Test. As a result, the visitors are strong favourites to win the fourth Test as well, though there will be a heavy home advantage in favour of England.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Virat Kohli
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Stats: Unstoppable Virat Kohli equals Virender Sehwag's...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virender Sehwag has a bold...
RELATED STORY
Sehwag predicts Test series scoreline, Bhuvneshwar Kumar...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli inches closer to...
RELATED STORY
5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Ravindra Jadeja as an opener in Tests can work wonders...
RELATED STORY
3 best overseas Test centuries by Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli scores yet another century...
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket owes Virat Kohli 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 3 Indian batting records that...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us