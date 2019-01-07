×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli's team is more publicly approachable than previous Indian sides: Abhinav Mukund

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
402   //    07 Jan 2019, 16:31 IST

Abhinav Mukund has exuded high praise on Virat Kohli's Indian team
Abhinav Mukund has exuded high praise on Virat Kohli's Indian team

Earlier in the day, numerous prominent players of the triumphant Indian team were seen sharing their historic Test series victory with hordes of ardent supporters in Sydney. After making the Australian players dance to their tunes in the series gone by, Virat Kohli and his troops were spotted shaking their legs to the songs of the Bharat Army.

The players' celebrations, alongside the passionate fans of the team, exemplifies the growing connection between the two biggest stakeholders in Indian cricket. It is in sharp contrast to the palpable gap which existed between the preceding generations of Indian cricket stars and their supporters.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, opening batsman Abhinav Mukund has given us an insight into how the current generation of Indian cricketers are becoming more and more approachable to the fans.

Watch our exclusive interview with Abhinav Mukund

When asked about the differences in the team environment from his first stint in 2011 to his second-coming in 2017, Mukund revealed, "In 2011, I was probably like a kid with so many senior players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sehwag and Dhoni. That was a different team. This team is more publicly approachable than that side. In my opinion, that generation of cricketers is done."

The southpaw added, "The current generation is about how much they can take on the opposition and win tours abroad. We have been talking about these things for the last two-three years. Having a dynamic leader like Virat Kohli is a big change from MS Dhoni, who does not talk too much. But Kohli is someone who says everything out loud. I was used to it because he has always been like that."

During India's tour of West Indies in 2011, Mukund made his Test debut at Jamaica. However, the left-hander was strangely discarded after the Trent Bridge Test against England.

After being sent into the wilderness, Mukund propelled himself back into national reckoning by scoring heaps of runs across the subsequent five domestic seasons. He was recalled into the Indian team for the Galle Test against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Advertisement

Having been a part of India's victorious U-19 World Cup squad of 2008 and then a part of the Test team in 2017, Mukund would be aware of the growth of some of India's leading modern-day cricket stars.

Mukund affirmed, "Also, there were also many cricketers from (the U-19 batch in 2008) like Jadeja, Manish Pandey and Siddharth Kaul. With the advent of these players, Indian cricket is definitely on the way up. With the influx of the IPL, this generation of players is much more okay with playing on the big stage in front of big crowds."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Abhinav Mukund Virat Kohli
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
3 Indian players who scored a fifty in their last innings...
RELATED STORY
Is this really the best Indian team in the last 15 years?
RELATED STORY
Current Indian team not better than the Indian sides of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Test series result is as much...
RELATED STORY
The finest Indian pace trio? Not Quite
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara: The silent hero of Indian cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 4 run scorers from the current Indian team at the...
RELATED STORY
Addressing Indian openers' Test woes
RELATED STORY
Revisiting the Folklores: Sachin’s Splendour Engulfs the SCG
RELATED STORY
Why Jasprit Bumrah is as valuable to Indian cricket as...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan
IND 622/7
AUS 300/10 & 6/0
Match Drawn
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us