Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kohli surpasses brilliance in England

Pravir Rai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.07K   //    03 Aug 2018, 01:50 IST

Roar of a
The roar of a tiger

Kohli did what he has been doing again and again in international cricket for the past 5-6 years. He surpassed brilliance by scoring 149 against England, thus shutting the mouth of all the critics who have doubted his batting ability in English conditions since his last forgettable England tour of 2014.

Chasing England’s first inning total of 287, India lost 3 early wickets and at one time, they were reeling at 59/3. Kohli led from the front and started building his innings slowly. He was dropped in the slip cordon by Dawid Malan while batting on 21. This did not deter him as he built a partnership with Rahane and took the score to 100/4. He batted with dogged perseverance as he scored more than fifty percent of his team's runs.

It was an overcast condition at Birmingham. Anderson, Broad, and Curran swung the ball on either side of the wicket, but Kohli marched valiantly to 149 by scoring 22 boundaries and one maximum. No other Indian batsmen could score more than 30 runs as they found themselves having difficulty playing in English conditions. Kohli showed his leadership ability and perfect technique to score a century which the world will remember for a long time. He played mostly on off-side, but some of his leg glances were awesome to watch.

The joy on his face, when he reached his century was so evident, that he kissed his wedding ring dedicating it to his wife, Anushka Sharma. This could not have been possible without the support of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. They scored 5 and 1* respectively but played a huge part in building a partnership with Kohli. 

This brilliant century took India to a respectable score of 274, which is only 13 runs short of England’s first inning total. He looked unfazed by the swing and that is a good sign for India as they progress further in the test and the series.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket James Anderson Virat Kohli
Pravir Rai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am an IT professional and a writer.
Kohli v Anderson: The Clash of the Titans
RELATED STORY
Key Contests between India and England Test series in 2018
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First Test: How Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
England vs India Tests : 4 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 epic clashes to look forward to in the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virat Kohli will do well in the 2018 tour...
RELATED STORY
England bowler Stuart Broad reveals plans to take down...
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Watching Test Cricket In England Is Exciting
RELATED STORY
5 England bowlers with the most Test Wickets against India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 287/10 & 9/1 (3.4 ov)
IND 274/10
Day 2 | Stumps: England lead India by 22 runs with 9 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us