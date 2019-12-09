Kohli surpasses Rohit to become leading run-scorer in T20Is

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli became the leading run-scorer in T20 internationals during the second game against the West Indies after he surpassed Rohit Sharma en route his knock of 19 at Thiruvananthapuram.

Kohli now has 2563 runs in 69 innings while Rohit has 2562 runs in 95 innings. He has a slender one-run lead over his compatriot and will be looking to extend the lead when the two teams square off in the third and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 11th of December.

Rohit, who did not score many in the first game that was held in Hyderabad, failed to get going in the second match as well as he was sent back for 15 off the bowling of Jason Holder.

Kohli, who had played a humdinger of an innings in the first game, walked in at number 4 in the 2nd match after the management experimented with Shivam Dube at 3. Kohli, however, was not able to replicate his earlier form as he was dismissed for 19 by his "notebook" rival Kesrick Williams, although he ensured that he went past Rohit to become the leading run-scorer in the format.

Rohit though will have a chance to overtake his skipper come the third game at Wankhede, a ground where he has tasted considerable success as a player for the Mumbai Indians.