Kohli will be judged by how he carries the team, says Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes that from now on Virat Kohli's legacy will be crafted by the way he leads his side more than his style of play or the number of runs he scores. Speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz Unplugged, Ganguly spoke about India's need and the opportunity to do well in England this time around, a country where they have failed to register a Test series victory ever since their 2007 tour under Rahul Dravid.

Ganguly said, "Virat Kohli will not be judged by how many runs he scores but how he carries the team with him. I hope he has the right people around to guide him and make sure life becomes a little easier for him."

Indeed, all eyes will be on Kohli in perhaps what will be the toughest assignment of his captaincy regime so far. After India's long winning run was snapped in South Africa, the old questions surrounding India's Test abilities have started popping regarding whether they will be able to do well overseas. On their last two tours of England, India have won a solitary Test out of 9, and have lost seven. So Kohli really has his work cut out and India's on-field show will be determined by how their skipper is able to adapt to the rigors of the mental pressure and expectations.

Ganguly also touched upon the recently controversial subject of yo-yo tests, and seemed quite happy with the execution of it, labeling it a "landmark" in Kohli's tenure. He said, "The test does make you a fitter side, it makes you a side which is mentally stronger. It's not the only landmark for performance, but it is important that you pass it." He cited the notable example of Umesh Yadav on whom the effects of the fitness regime have been observed.

Kohli's pace arsenal will hold the key as to how the Tests pan out. Against an English middle order that was so recently exposed by sheer pace, both in New Zealand and Australia, the likes of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma will look to prowl.