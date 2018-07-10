"Kohli's not gonna get a 100 and we're gonna knock 'em over," says Pat Cummins

All of their last three Tests, nine of the last ten ODIs and three of the last six T20Is, these are the fixtures Australia have lost since March 2018, yet it is not stopping their cricketers from triggering a war of words only months before their much-anticipated home series against India in the home summer.

Speaking to the new broadcaster of Test cricketer in Australia, 7 Cricket, fast bowler Pat Cummins has already uttered controversial remarks. He said, "For my brave, bold prediction, I would say Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred, and we're going to knock 'em over here." 7 Cricket recently took over from Channel Nine as the chief broadcaster of cricket in Australia, ending Nine's four decades of globally acclaimed coverage.

Indeed, it is a brave call considering Kohli's exploits way back in India's Test series in Australia in 2014/15. Kohli scored four centuries in the series, including twin tons at Adelaide (how does Adelaide Oval already not have a stand named after him?) that were considered by many as one of the finest performances by an Indian Test captain. Not to mention, he has come a long way since then as a Test cricketer, notching up four double centuries in India's 2016/17 home season.

However, the last time Australia met India, Kohli was rather subdued in his batting, managing 46 runs in five innings, before missing the last Test of the series from a shoulder injury. But unlike his struggles from the 2014 tour of England, Australia dismissed him five times in entirely different ways and with five different bowlers.

If Australia's bowlers can stay fit by the time the series starts, the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Cummins himself who had a brilliant tour of South Africa amidst all the controversy and the rejuvenated Nathan Lyon, they might be able to prove Cummins' words true.

Kohli will only be spurred to a greater determination in case he gets to know of this statement, Australia remains the only country he could not vanquish at home, failing with the bat and ending his series with a 1-1 win/loss record.

With Steve Smith and David Warner to miss the series, he will look to pounce on the perfect opportunity to become the first Indian captain to beat Australia at their home. This time around Kohli will have a more settled line-up at his disposal and a pack of genuinely quick pace arsenal.