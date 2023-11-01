Kolkata Police arrests man for selling 2023 World Cup India vs South Africa match tickets worth ₹2500 at Rs ₹11,000 each

The Kolkata cops have arrested a man for selling the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup India vs South Africa match tickets worth ₹2500 at ₹11,000 each.

The Men in Blue and the Proteas will take on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5. While India are on top of the points table, with 12 points from six matches, South Africa are second with 10 points from six games.

According to a post by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), a man named Ankit Agarwal was arrested for selling the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup India vs South Africa match tickets worth ₹2500 at ₹11,000 each.

“Kolkata Police seized a total of 20 tickets from his possession for the India Vs South Africa match which is going to be held on November 5,” the post added.

Earlier, an unidentified person was arrested for selling fake tickets at increased prices for the India vs England 2023 World Cup match, which was played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 29.

Reports of black marketing of tickets come even as cricket fans struggled to get tickets online despite waiting in “queue” for hours.

India and South Africa have had impressive 2023 World Cup campaigns

As the points table suggests, India and South Africa have been the two most consistent sides in the 2023 World Cup so far. Hosts Team India are the only unbeaten side in the competition so far. They began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. Subsequently, they have gone on to defeat, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand and England.

On the other hand, South Africa have lost only one of their six 2023 World Cup matches. They began the edition with a thumping win over Sri Lanka by 102 runs in Delhi. Batting first, the Proteas posted 428/5, a new record for the highest team total in the Men’s ODI World Cup.

South Africa followed it up by crushing Australia by 134 runs in Lucknow. They went down to Netherlands by 38 runs [DLS] in Dharamsala, but have since registered wins in their last three matches against England, Bangladesh and Pakistan respectively.

Before they meet in Kolkata on November 5, India will face Sri Lanka in Mumbai on November 2, while South Africa will clash with New Zealand in Pune on November 1.