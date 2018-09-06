KPL 2018: Bijapur Bulls thrash Bengaluru Blasters to lift the trophy

The Bijapur Bulls achieved one of their easiest ever victories as they defeated the Bengaluru Blasters by 7 wickets to lift the Karnataka Premier Leauge title in Mysuru.

Chasing a paltry 102 to win, Bharath Chipli and MG Naveen got the Bulls off to the perfect start, scoring 46 runs in the Powerplay. Chipli was dismissed in the very next over thanks to a brilliant delivery by Shreyas Gopal. However, MG Naveen carried on from there and ensured the runs kept on coming.

He was dismissed after scoring 43 but he had done his work by then. In the end, Kaunain Abbas, KL Shrijith, and Naga Bharath ensured no further hiccups for the Bulls as they strolled to victory.

However, it was the Bulls' bowlers who were the ones who won them the title. Once again, the spin twins of the Bijapur Bulls were the ones who troubled the opposition. While KP Appanna picked up three wickets, Cariappa picked up one. They ensured that they did not concede many runs either, with Appanna conceding 16 and Cariappa conceding only 13.

Suneel Raju bowled extremely well too, however, he was unlucky to have not picked up a wicket.

Apart from the spinners, MG Naveen and Bhavesh Gulecha picked up a couple of wickets as well. None of the Bengaluru batsmen were able to stick around at the crease for a long time, with the highest score of 22 coming off the bat of KB Pawan.

Arshdeep Singh Brar and Manoj Bhandage tried to revive the innings towards the end but they did not hurt the Bulls too much. In the end, the Blasters managed just 101 runs in their 20 overs.

Naveen was awarded the man of the match for his performance. He opened up to Sportskeed after the victory.

"It always feels good to win matches for the team and I'm really happy for the entire team that we won the trophy," he said

Naveen opened the batting in the last two games and that is what made the difference in the end.

"I was batting well in the nets and I wanted to try it out. So I talked to the coach and they pushed me up the order and I was told to play my natural game and go for it," he said.

KC Cariappa, who has been with the Bulls for many years now, was one of their best bowlers in the tournament. He was elated to have won the trophy again and was confident of winning again next year.

"Amazing feeling to win the trophy. This is my third final and second trophy with the Bulls. The Bulls have given lots of youngsters chances and have promoted them, which is great. We'll definitely come back stronger next year and keep winning the trophy," he said.

With this victory, the Bulls become the only team in KPL history to win the title twice.