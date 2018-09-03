The main goal is to lift the trophy, says Mysuru Warriors star Amit Verma

Veteran Karnataka cricketer Amit Verma has been in great form in the ongoing Karnataka Premier League.

Playing for the Mysuru Warriors, he has put in a lot of effort and come up with excellent performances throughout the season to help take his side to the semifinals.

A stylish all-rounder, Amit has performed equally well with the bat and the ball this KPL. He has scored one half-century so far and has picked up five wickets with the ball.

The 30-year-old caught up with Sportskeeda during the tournament and spoke about the KPL and more.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Q. How has KPL helped you and cricketers like you?

I think it has been a wonderful platform, right from the first KPL till now. It has been getting better every year. A lot of IPL franchises are watching the players lot of players getting into the IPL. Personally, it has been great so far, I've won three KPLs. I am trying to do well for myself and the team.

Q. What are your goals for the future?

I don't have any goals. If I am playing this tournament, the main thing is to do well for the team and make a contribution every game and help the side win the trophy in the end.

Q. What has been the best cricketing memory in your career so far?

Winning the KPL thrice has been fantastic. But if I have to pick one, it will be winning the Ranji Trophy for Karnataka.

Q. Who do you gel with the best in the dressing room

There are a lot of names which come to my mind since I have been a part of the Karnataka team for so long. There are a few names which come to my mind - Suneel Raju, KB Pawan, and Ganesh Satish (playing for Vidarbha now). Karnataka cricketers have been really special for me right from my childhood. It's been fantastic playing with these guys so far.

Q. If you had to pick a dream 5 a side team consisting of T20 players you have watched, who would you pick?

Matthew Hayden, Virender Sehwag, Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga, and Jacques Kallis.