Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the first three matches of KPL before the tournament moves to KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubli and then to the S.D.N.R. Wadiyar Stadium in Mysuru

The schedule for 2018 edition of the Karnataka Premier League has been released with the tournament slated to start on the 15th of August. The tournament will be played across three cities in the state with the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru set to host the first half of matches.

A total of 24 matches will be played in the tournament, 21 in the league stage, two semifinals and a final. Bengaluru will play the host to first three matches before KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubli hosts the next 11 games. The final phase of the tournament will be played out in the S.D.N.R. Wadiyar Stadium in Mysuru.

Mysuru will host the semis, which will be played on 4th and 5th September, and the final (6th September) as well. This has been arranged in honour of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaju Wadiyar, former President of KSCA and scion of the Mysore Royal Family in Mysuru.

Mr.Sudhakar Rao, Hon. Secretary, Karnataka State Cricket Association, said, "Keeping with the Karnataka Premier League’s previous years, the tickets are reasonably priced and will be made available to all at the Stadiums, and online with our ticketing partners - Paytm and Insider.in."

Tickets for matches to be played in Bengaluru, the first three of the tournament, Bengaluru Blasters vs Belagavi Panthers on 15th August, Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls on 16th and Bengaluru Blasters vs Ballari Tuskers on 17th August, have been made available.

Tickets can be purchased from the following links:

You can find the full list of updated squads and how the squads shape up for the upcoming season of the league here.