KPL 2018: Women Warriors defeat Lions in first ever women's KPL match

Mysuru Warriors defeated Shivamogga Lions by four wickets in the first of the two Women’s Exhibition T20 matches at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium here on Tuesday. Needing to score seven runs off the final over, Mysuru’s Akanksha Kohli hit Monica Patel for a huge six off the first delivery to seal the game for the hosts.

Electing to bat first, Shivamogga Lions got off to a slow start but eventually recovered to make 93 for 6 in the allotted 20 overs. Number 4 Prathyusha K was the top scorer with an 18-ball 24 (4x4) before she was caught at point by Anaga M off Divya Gnananad, the Mysuru skipper. A spate of run-outs didn’t help the Shivamogga cause.

For Mysuru, economical spells from offie Chandu (1/10) and medium pacer Akanksha, who finished off with a maiden over and a total of 13 runs in her quota of four overs, did the trick.

In reply, the Warriors got off to a poor start as they slumped to 23 for 3 in within the Powerplay. Simren Henry played a gritty knock of 15 (31b, 2x4) and kept the Warriors in the hunt. Shivamogga made it tough by picking up wickets at regular intervals.

The Warriors were 31 for 5 at the end of the 10th over and were staring at defeat. Left-arm spinner Sahana Pawar with her two maidens piled the pressure on the Warriors. She was well supported by leggies Rameshwari Gaekwad (2-10) and Pratayusha (1-13).

That’s when the seventh-wicket pair of Akanksha (34 not out, 27b, 3x4, 1x6) and Aditi Rajesh (21 not out, 24b) got together and put together an unbroken match-winning partnership of 55 from 33 balls. It was a well-earned victory in the end for the Mysuru Warriors women.

Brief scores: Shivamogga Lions: 93/6 in 20 overs (Prathyusha C 24) lost to Mysuru Warriors: 94/6 in 19.2 overs (Akanksha Kohli 34 n.o., Aditi Rajesh 24 n.o; Rameshwari Gayakwad 2-10) by 4 wickets.

Wednesday’s women’s match (Sept 5, 2018) – 2nd Women’s Exhibition Match – Bijapur Bulls vs Belagavi Panthers, 11.00 am, SDNR Wadiyar Stadium, Mysuru