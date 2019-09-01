KPL 2019: 3 top performers who could earn an IPL 2020 contract

These players have a good chance of being a part of IPL 2020

The 8th edition of the Karnataka Premier League came to a close on Saturday with the grand finale that was held between the Hubli Tigers and the Ballari Tuskers at SNR Wodeyar Ground in Mysore. Hubli Tigers emerged victorious in the final and clinched their maiden KPL Trophy.

Opting to bat first, Hubli Tigers found it difficult to get going in the first few overs of the game. They lost two wickets quickly before Aditya Somanna and Luvnith Sisodia steadied the ship for the Tigers. Courtesy of a few big blows from Praveen Dubey at the end, Hubli set a modest target of 153 runs for the Tuskers.

The Ballari batting line-up never looked in a position to chase the target after a rocky start to their innings. Devdutt Padikkal's valiant knock gave his team the hopes to get close to the target but after he lost his wicket, the Tigers completed the formalities to lift the trophy.

Indian Premier League franchises rely on local T20 tournaments such as TNPL and KPL to hire raw unknown talent to their squads. We have seen a few KPL performers go on to play the IPL in the past and this season too, there are a few players who have displayed fine performances and these players could be on the radar of IPL teams.

With quality domestic players an integral part of any IPL squad, these players could as well be rewarded with an IPL 2020 contract for proving themselves in this edition of KPL.

#3 Praveen Dubey

Praveen Dubey has been a part of IPL in the past

Having previously been a part of the IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore, Praveen Dubey could not feature in a single game during stint with RCB. However, with his performances in KPL 2019, there are chances that Praveen could make his IPL debut in 2020.

Retained by Hubli Tigers ahead of the auction, Praveen helped his team lift the trophy this season with his solid all-round contribution. Praveen's ability to bat higher up the order made him a valuable asset to the Hubli Tigers as in this edition, he amassed 237 runs at a healthy average of 39.50. His tally included a half-century and eight huge sixers. Apart from this, he also was decent with the ball as he picked up 4 wickets with his wily leg-spin.

He can easily fit in as a quality backup to the No.7 or No.8 position in any IPL squad and if required, can also be made use of as a pinch-hitter too and stands a good chance of landing an IPL 2020 contract.

