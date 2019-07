KPL 2019 Auctions: List of all players bought

Mysuru Warriors have the largest squad at their disposal for KPL 2019

The Karnataka Premier League 2019 player auctions bore witness to some exciting action as the seven teams in the fray looked to make some strong additions to their squads for the upcoming season that commences on 16th August at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

All-rounder Pavan Deshpande commanded the highest pay packet as his services were snapped for a sum of ₹7.30 lakh by the Shivamogga Lions, who also became the first team to exercise their 'Right to Match' card to re-sign Abhimanyu Mithun for ₹3.60 lakh.

The Lions' attempt to re-sign Aniruddha Joshi went in vain as they exhausted their Pool A purse, a result of which saw the Mysuru Warriors sign Joshi for the second-highest bid of the day at ₹7.10 lakh.

Hubli Tigers used their RTM card to land the services of seasoned opener Mohammad Taha for ₹5.70 lakh while the Mysuru Warriors brought back their ace all-rounder Amit Verma for ₹5.20 lakh as well. The Ballari Tuskers, having retained CM Gautam and Devdutt Paddikal signed CA Karthik for their costliest purchase of the day at ₹4.70 lakh.

Naveen MG's fine show from a title-winning campaign of KPL 2018 warranted his place back in the Bijapur Bulls setup as the side exercised their RTM card on the all-rounder. Hubli Tigers too retained faith in opener Mohammed Taha as they re-signed him for ₹5.7 lakh.

Among other notable purchases, Abrar Kazi was the biggest winner as he demanded a sum of ₹4.60 lakh from the Ballari Tuskers, 23 times his base price while Ritesh Bhatkal's consistent rise in the local circuit saw him pocket a ₹3.05 lakh worth contract with the Belagavi Panthers.

Rongsen Jonathan also featured in the top three highest purchases as he was snapped up for ₹6 lakh by the Bengaluru Blasters, while the Ballari Tuskers signed pacer Prasidh Krishna for ₹5.8 lakh.

Complete squads

Ballari Tuskers

CM Gautam, Devdutt Paddikkal (Retained)

Prasidh Krishna - ₹5.8 lakh

CA Karthik - ₹4.7 lakh

Abrar Kazi - ₹4.6 lakh

KP Appanna - ₹3 lakh

Abhishek Reddy - ₹2.5 lakh

Krishnappa Gowtham - ₹1.9 lakh

Mohammad Niyas Nizar - ₹1.8 lakh

Bhavesh Gulecha - ₹1.4 lakh

Pradeep T - ₹ 50,000

Santok Singh - ₹45,000

Sharath Srinivas - ₹ 30,000

Zeeshan Ali Sayyad - ₹ 20,000

Ruchir Joshi - ₹ 20,000

Vishnu Priyan - ₹ 20,000

Gaurav Dhiman - ₹ 20,000

Suraj Reddy - ₹ 20,000

Sharana Basawa - ₹ 20,000

Belagavi Panthers

Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D (Retained)

Abhinav Manohar - ₹4.6 lakh

Arshdeep Singh Brar - ₹4 lakh

Ritesh Bhatkal - ₹3.05 lakh

Mir Kaunain Abbas - ₹2.65 lakh

Ravikumar Samarth - ₹2.1 lakh

Zahoor Farooqui - ₹2.05 lakh

Manish Pandey - ₹2 lakh

Darshan MB - ₹1.30 lakh

Stalin Hoover - ₹1.1 lakh

Dikshankshu Negi - ₹1 lakh

Rakshith S - ₹ 60,000

Kiran AM - ₹ 20,000

Abdul Majid - ₹ 20,000

Darshan Machaiah - ₹ 20,000

Lochan Appanna - ₹ 20,000

Bengaluru Blasters

V Koushik, Manoj Bhandage (Retained)

Rongsen Jonathon - ₹6 lakh

Bharath Duri - ₹3.85 lakh

Naga Bharath - ₹3.55 lakh

Rohan Kadam - ₹3.2 lakh

Anand Doddamani - ₹2.5 lakh

Sharath BR - ₹2.4 lakh

Anil IG - ₹1.05 lakh

Nikin Jose - ₹ 80,000

Anuraj Bajpai - ₹ 20,000

Bharath Devaraj - ₹ 20,000

Nishanth Singh Shekhawat - ₹ 20,000

Muthanna Chandrasekhar - ₹ 20,000

Kishore Kamath - ₹ 20,000

Kuldeep Kumar - ₹ 20,000

Rishi Bopanna - ₹ 20,000

Aditya Goyal - ₹ 20,000

Bijapur Bulls

Bharat Chipli, KC Cariappa (Retained)

Prateek Jain - ₹4.5 lakh

Suneel Raju - ₹4.1 lakh

Naveen MG - ₹3.5 lakh

Bhareth NP - ₹3.1 lakh

SL Akshay - ₹2 lakh

Rajoo Bhatkal - ₹1.8 lakh

Pranav Bhatia - ₹1.4 lakh

Swapnil Yelave - ₹1 lakh

Suraj Kamath - ₹ 50,000

R Praveen Kumar - ₹ 30,000

Liyan Khan - ₹ 20,000

Shimon Luiz - ₹ 20,000

BA Mohit - ₹ 20,000

Chiranjeevi GS - ₹ 20,000

Samarth Ooty - ₹ 20,000

Jaswath Acharya - ₹ 20,000

Hubli Tigers

R Vinay Kumar, Praveen Dubey (Retained)

Mohammed Taha - ₹5.7 lakh

Pawan KB - ₹3.55 lakh

Aditya Somanna - ₹2.6 lakh

Vidyadhar Patil - ₹2.45 lakh

Shishir Bhavane - ₹1.8 lakh

Mahesh Patel - ₹1.2 lakh

Abhilash Shetty - ₹1 lakh

Luvnith Sisodia - ₹ 90,000

Shivil Kaushik - ₹ 75,000

KL Srijith - ₹ 60,000

David Mathias - ₹ 50,000

Vishwanath M - ₹ 45,000

Mithrakanth Yadav - ₹ 30,000

Suraj Seshadri - ₹ 20,000

Parikshith Shetty - ₹ 20,000

Dheeraj Shashidhar - ₹ 20,000

Mysuru Warriors

Jagdeesha Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar (Retained)

Aniruddha Joshi - ₹7.1 lakh

Amit Verma - ₹5.2 lakh

Shoaib Manager - ₹4.65 lakh

M Venkatesh - ₹2.65 lakh

Devaiah KS - ₹1.80 lakh

Kushal Wadhwani - ₹1.05 lakh

Vinay N Sagar - ₹ 65,000

KV Siddharth - ₹ 50,000

Saurabh Yadav - ₹ 20,000

Manjesh Reddy - ₹ 20,000

Sankalp Shettinavar - ₹ 20,000

BU Shivkumar - ₹ 20,000

Ram Sarikh Yadav - ₹ 20,000

Jayesh Babu - ₹ 20,000

Kishan Bedare - ₹ 20,000

Dega Nischal - ₹ 20,000

Shivamogga Lions

Nihal Ullal, Prithviraj Shekhawat (Retained)

Pavan Deshpande - ₹7.3 lakh

Nidish M - ₹3.8 lakh

Abhimanyu Mithun - ₹3.6 lakh

Arjun Hoysala - ₹3 lakh

HS Sharath - ₹2.25 lakh

Manjunath SP - ₹1.8 lakh

Sujith N Gowda - ₹1.3 lakh

Akshay Ballal - ₹ 50,000

Prashanth S - ₹ 40,000

Rishabh Singh - ₹ 20,000

Rohit Gowda -₹ 20,000

Rohit K - ₹ 20,000

Hoysala K - ₹ 20,000

Pradeep Gangadhar - ₹ 20,000

Shivaraj S - ₹ 20,000