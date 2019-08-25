KPL 2019: I would love to open the batting, says Hubli Tigers' captain R Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar is seen in action against the Mysuru Warriors

Ahead of the Karnataka Premier League 2019 player auctions, the Hubli Tigers franchise made two impressive retentions as they re-signed the services of the skipper from last season R Vinay Kumar as well as seasoned all-rounder Praveen Dubey.

With the buckets of experience Vinay Kumar was certain to bring to the table apart from a thorough understanding of the game, the move to retain their star pacer was a no-brainer that has had a positive impact on the team this season.

Vinay has three wickets from four matches and has hit the right line and length consistently but it is his batting has seen a major facelift as the Hubli skipper has 57 runs from four innings, including a 24-ball 37 run cameo against the Ballari Tuskers which comprised of one four and two sixes.

With Hubli finding some momentum courtesy of two wins from their last two encounters, Sportskeeda caught up with Vinay Kumar in a candid chat as the pacer spoke in length about his first memories in cricket, the prospect of him opening the batting and a lot more.

Q. Tell us a little bit about your early times in your career. Do you remember the time your first coach scolded you for a mistake?

Yes, I do. This was when I was back in Davangere. My coach back then was Prakash Pawar and he was upset with the way I bowled in a particular game. He told me that I had worked hard before the game and given that I had not bowled well, the preparation was a waste of time.

Q. What was the one thing you wanted to achieve but you could not?

I always love to bat and I have relished the prospect of opening the batting. However, that is one thing I have not been able to do.

Q. What is the one advice which you would want to carry with you forever and who gave it to you?

My coach always told me one main thing and that was to never give up, however tough the situation is or whoever the opposition is and that is something that I follow till today. Not only in sports, throughout my career I have followed this one advice.

Q. One person from whom you draw inspiration?

I admire Roger Federer. I can draw parallels to Federer since he is only one or two years older than me, but the kind of effort he puts on the court and wins games, trying his level best at all times is something that I love about him.

Q. Have you ever felt low during your cricket career? How did you overcome it?

There have been multiple incidents in my career and it is natural for someone to feel that things might not go your way and that has happened to me as well. At that time, it is difficult to put the negative aspect aside and think of improving personally.

The best example in my case is when I was playing a match against Chitradurga for the Davangere United Cricketers Sports Club in a Tumkur Zone League semi-final match. We were bowled out for close to 120 prior to the break and our opponents batted close to 10-12 overs to finish on 60-2 before lunch.

We needed to attack right from ball one after lunch and I was pumped up. In five balls, I picked up five wickets and from then on, we won the game, making our way into the final of the competition.