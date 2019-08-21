KPL 2019: Shivamogga Lions overcome stiff challenge from Bengaluru Blasters to register a hat-trick of wins

The Shivmogga Lions celebrate the fall of a wicket

Rain continued to make its presence felt on the Karnataka Premier League but it held off just long enough for Shivamogga Lions to post a seven-wicket win over Bengaluru Blasters at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Tuesday.

Two rain stoppages meant the Lions were chasing a revised VJD target of 106 in 12 overs when play resumed at 9:45 pm. Nihal Ullal (33) and Arjun Hoysala (16) made short work of the total early on, but it was Abhimanyu Mithun’s four sixes that finished things off as the Lions’ skipper bludgeoned an unbeaten 34 runs from 13 balls to carry the visitors to 107 for 3 in 10.1 overs.

The win meant Lions now have three wins from as many games.

As a heavy downpour marked the end of the first match, it was clear that rain would hamper proceedings. The second game began on time but the players came off the field at 7:11 pm with the Blasters on 19/0 in 2.2 overs.

Play resumed at 7:35 pm and the Blasters rode on BR Sharath’s sprightly 42 and Rohan Kadam’s tetchy 25 to get to 114 for 3 in 16 overs before the second bout of rain came down at 8:42 pm.

Much to the delight of the home crowd, which has witnessed Bengaluru share points in both their previous contests, the rain dissipated and the players were back on the field with the Lions chasing a stiff total.

Lions, however, responded with heat as Ullal and Hoysala added 50 runs for the opening wicket in just 4.2 overs. Though both the batsmen were sent back in quick succession, Lions saw a way out as Mithun and Nidish M (17 not out) completed formalities with a dash of style.

Brief scores: Bengaluru Blasters 114 for 3 in 16 overs (BR Sharath 42, Rohan Kadam 25; Pavan Deshpande 2-12) lost to (revised total: 106 in 12 overs) Shivamogga Lions 107 for 3 in 10.1 overs (Nihal Ullal 33, Abhimanyu Mithun 34 not out; Anand Doddamani 2-20) by seven wickets.

Revised women’s fixtures

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Cricket Association announced a revised schedule for the women’s KPL. After the first two matches of the scheduled six games were washed out, the organisers called off the third day’s match.

As per the revised schedule, Shivamogga Lions will take on Ballari Tuskers on August 22 at Raja Rajeshwari Medical College (RRMC). Belagavi Panthers lock horns with the Tuskers at Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) on August 23, and the Lions face Panthers in the final league match at RWF on August 24.

The top two teams will face in the final at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on August 25.